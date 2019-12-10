﻿
10 Photos | Homes

I'm a Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa returns home – see inside her stylish house

The Queen of the Jungle returned home with Dan Osborne and their daughters

I'm a Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa returns home – see inside her stylish house
I'm a Celebrity winner Jacqueline Jossa returns home – see inside her stylish house

Jacqueline-Jossa-garden
Photo: © Instagram
1/10

After spending the past four weeks in Australia, where she was crowned I'm a Celebrity's Queen of the Jungle, Jacqueline Jossa finally returned home on Tuesday. The former EastEnders actress will no doubt be looking forward to settling back into family life with her husband Dan Osborne and their two young daughters – Ella and Mia – just in time for Christmas, and enjoying her home comforts once again.

Jacqueline and Dan often share glimpses inside their stylish home on social media, giving glimpses at their spacious open plan kitchen and living room, their daughters' bedrooms, and their sprawling garden. Keep reading to see more of where the couple live…

Jacqueline-Jossa-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/10

Dan and Jacqueline's living room has a muted colour scheme with wooden flooring and pale grey walls. The couple have a large cream L-shaped sofa topped with an array of scatter cushions, and it appears at Christmas they go all out, with a huge Christmas tree covered with baubles and decorations.

Jac Jossa's dining table
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

Tucked in the corner of her open plan kitchen, Jacqueline's dining table has a marble tabletop and soft grey cushioned chairs. She took to Instagram to describe the Arighi Bianchi furniture as "the dining table of dreams".

Jacqueline-Jossa-1-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

The kitchen has a central island unit and sleek grey gloss cabinets. The worktops are white with silver flecks, in keeping with the colour scheme.

Jacqueline-Jossa-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
5/10

The central island appears to double up as a breakfast bar, where their three-year-old daughter Ella can sit and eat her meals at a white cushioned bar stool.

Ella's bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
6/10

Ella is clearly a fan of Toy Story, with her room featuring several nods to the Pixar movie. With plain white walls and a white bed, she has decorated with printed bedding and curtains.

 

Jacqueline-Jossa-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/10

Jacqueline and Dan appear to favour a muted colour palette, and have also decorated their room in grey and white, with pale grey walls and plush carpets. Built-in wardrobes keep the room tidy and organised.

Jacqueline-Jossa-1-baby-room
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline gave fans a glimpse inside baby Mia's nursery shortly after she was born in the summer. The room has wooden flooring with a fluffy purple rug and velvet pouffe, but the highlight has to be the Bambizi cot where Mia sleeps, with an ornate wooden frame and cushioned detailing.

Jacqueline-Jossa-baby-room
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

We love baby Mia's bedding! Dan and Jacqueline's youngest daughter has cute black-and-white pineapple print bedding in her cot.

Jacqueline-Jossa-garden
Photo: © Instagram
10/10

The family home has a large garden where they can host friends and family or just spend time outdoors. The couple have a number of reclining chairs for sitting out in the sun.

