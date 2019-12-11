﻿
Hollyoaks actress Jessica Fox shares a look inside her colourful home

See where the Nancy Osbourne actress lives with Nicholas Gilles

1/11
1-Jessica-Fox-living-room-Christmas
Photo: © Instagram
1/11

It's been a year to remember for Jessica Fox, who not only announced her engagement to Nicholas Gilles in November, but has also been busy with house renovations after moving into a new property with her husband-to-be. The Hollyoaks actress, who is best known for her role as Nancy Osbourne on the soap, has been keeping her Instagram followers updated as she gives her house a colourful makeover room-by-room.

Despite thinking she would go for Scandi minimalism in her new home, Jessica and Nicholas have opted for bright colours, kitsch wall art and crafty DIY projects to create a space that is full of personality – and we love it! Their living room has been given a cosy festive makeover for Christmas with a tree taking pride of place in the window, and lots of candles scattered around. Keep scrolling to see more of Jessica's home…

2-Jessica-Fox-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/11

The living room has been painted in a soft sage green hue with brown leather sofas and a Berber-style rug from La Redoute. Chopped logs for the couple's wood-burning fire have been artfully stacked next to the fireplace, and colourful throws help to add to the cosy ambience of the room.

3-Jessica-Fox-house-chair
Photo: © Instagram
3/11

Jessica got creative by upcycling an old IKEA chair with new fabric for her living room, topped with Mi Casa Su Casa print cushions from H&M Home.

4-Jessica-Fox-hallway-stairs
Photo: © Instagram
4/11

The hallway has also had a redesign, with a painted staircase in tonal shades of blue and plants on each step. Meanwhile, polka dot wall stickers complete Jessica's thrifty makeover, which she revealed had been completed with tester pots. "Now I just have to try not to knock over all the plants every time I go up and down the stairs…" she wrote.

5-Jessica-Fox-hallway-gallery-wall
Photo: © Instagram
5/11

"Love a gallery wall I do," Jessica captioned this post, which shows the framed prints she's hung on the wall in her hallway, alongside another plant and a guitar.

6-Jessica-Fox-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
6/11

Even more framed photos and prints have been hung elsewhere in the hallway, with a chandelier hanging overhead and a vintage dresser topped with a lamp and more plants.

7-Jessica-Fox-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
7/11

The kitchen is equally as colourful as the rest of the house, with a turquoise fridge-freezer, blue cabinets and patterned vinyl flooring.

8-Jessica-Fox-dinner-table
Photo: © Instagram
8/11

The blue colour scheme is extended to Jessica's dinnerware, with a blue table runner and plates, along with a jug filled with daffodils.

9-Jessica-Fox-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
9/11

"When we started decorating our new home I thought neutral, minimal, Scandi. But it turns out I meant colourful," Jessica captioned this photo of her newly-decorated bedroom, which has pink walls with a mixture of coloured cushions on the bed, and more artwork and plants on picture ledges on the wall overhead.

10-Jessica-Fox-house-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
10/11

Jessica's love of plants has extended to her bathroom where there is lots of greenery scattered around and navy tiles on the walls. "Bathroom. Jungle. You decide," the Hollyoaks star wrote.

11-Jessica-Fox-house-toilet
11/11

The toilet also has its own gallery wall, with kitsch prints and a vase that was a gift from one of Jessica's Hollyoaks co-stars, Jennifer Metcalfe.

