I'm a Celebrity's Kate Garraway shares a look inside her family home

Kate Garraway is happy to be back in her home comforts after three weeks in the I'm a Celebrity jungle. The Good Morning Britain host - who finished fourth in the series - flew home with her husband Derek Draper and their children Darcey and Bill earlier this week, and was no doubt glad to be back in her own bed instead of a hammock.
The 52-year-old has admitted to being untidy at home, and previously shocked her Instagram followers when she showed the mess she had created on her bedroom floor. But her house is full of stylish touches and accessories, including parquet flooring, colourful artwork and Diptyque candles.
An Instagram photo previously shared by Kate shared a look inside her bedroom, which features a teal-coloured statement wall and wooden bed frame. A gold-framed artwork hangs above the bed, while Kate was presented with a tray topped with a vase of flowers and Diptyque candle as she was treated to a relaxing Mother's Day breakfast in bed. Keep reading to see more of Kate's home...