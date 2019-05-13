Inside EastEnders actress Lacey Turner's colourful home with husband Matt and baby Dusty

It's been a particularly memorable year for Lacey Turner, after the birth of her daughter Dusty in the summer, and she has been unable to resist keeping her fans updated with sweet snaps of her baby girl on Instagram, offering a glimpse inside her family home in the process.
The EastEnders actress and her husband Matt Kay live in a house that they have filled with personality, with lots of colour and pattern incorporated into each room. That includes their living room, where there is a tropical patterned wallpaper on one wall, and her Christmas tree has been decorated to match. From bright feathers and oversized flowers to kitsch ornaments, we love her take on festive décor. Keep reading to see more of Lacey's home…