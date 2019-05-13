﻿
8 Photos | Homes

Inside EastEnders actress Lacey Turner's colourful home with husband Matt and baby Dusty

The new mum's house is full of personality

...
Inside EastEnders actress Lacey Turner's colourful home with husband Matt and baby Dusty
You're reading

Inside EastEnders actress Lacey Turner's colourful home with husband Matt and baby Dusty

1/8
Next

The Duchess of Cornwall to make moving visit to Auschwitz - details
Lacey-Turner-house-Christmas-tree
Photo: © Instagram
1/8

It's been a particularly memorable year for Lacey Turner, after the birth of her daughter Dusty in the summer, and she has been unable to resist keeping her fans updated with sweet snaps of her baby girl on Instagram, offering a glimpse inside her family home in the process.

The EastEnders actress and her husband Matt Kay live in a house that they have filled with personality, with lots of colour and pattern incorporated into each room. That includes their living room, where there is a tropical patterned wallpaper on one wall, and her Christmas tree has been decorated to match. From bright feathers and oversized flowers to kitsch ornaments, we love her take on festive décor. Keep reading to see more of Lacey's home…

1-Lacey-Turner-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/8

The actress appears to have an open plan kitchen, dining area and living room, which has bi-fold doors leading out to the garden. The actress has a bright pink Chesterfield sofa in the living area, with a wooden dining table positioned next to the window.

Lacey-Turner-house-daughter-nursery
Photo: © Instagram
3/8

Lacey has started preparing her daughter's nursery ready for when she's big enough to move into her own room. The lucky mum has been given a matching wooden cot and changing table for her daughter, and has hung a trio of animal-themed frames on the wall overhead.

RELATED: 20 of the most stylish children's rooms and nurseries

Lacey-Turner-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
4/8

In the garden there is a perfect shady hideaway for Dusty to nap on in the summer, where a multi-coloured swinging chair hangs underneath a tree. So cute!

2-Lacey-Turner-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
5/8

The living area is filled with natural light thanks to the glass doors that lead out onto a paved terrace with an outdoor dining table overlooking the rest of the garden. A ‘Home’ print door mat sits inside the back door, while Lacey’s dining table sits on a patterned yellow and orange rug.

GALLERY: See the EastEnders stars on their wedding days

3-Lacey-Turner-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
6/8

Another living area has a second velvet sofa, this time in a blue jewel-toned hue. Multi-coloured bean bags sit on the floor alongside a bohemian-style rug with a geometric pattern – a comfy spot for her dogs to stretch out.

4-Lacey-Turner-house-lounge
Photo: © Instagram
7/8

There are lots of comfy spots for Lacey’s pet dogs to snooze, with lots of textured rugs and fluffy throws scattered around. One room has an exposed brick wall offset with a dark grey hue and floor lamps to set the ambience.

MORE: See where the EastEnders cast live away from the soap

5-Lacey-Turner-house-yoga-space
Photo: © Instagram
8/8

Another room doubles up as a yoga space for Lacey, with vinyl flooring and neutral walls. A wooden cabinet is topped with framed artwork, a floral lamp, and a quirky skull ornament alongside a vase of flowers.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...