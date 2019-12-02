﻿
11 Photos | Homes

Prince William and Kate's beautiful tree and more lavish royal Christmas decorations

Royal residences have been transformed for the festive season

Kensington-Palace-Christmas-tree
Photo: © Twitter
As much as we love looking at the incredible Christmas trees and installations created by our favourite celebrities, no one does Christmas quite like the royals! Now that advent has begun, many royal houses have begun to put up their Christmas trees and decorations, and it won't be long until others follow suit.

Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate's London residence, Kensington Palace, has been decorated for the holidays with a huge tree erected outside the entrance to Queen Victoria's former home. White lights have been strung on the tree, along with an array of gold baubles.

Belgian-royal-palace-christmas-tree
Photo: © Instagram
Belgian Royal Palace

The Belgian Royal Palace in Brussels not only had a stunning Christmas tree trimmed with lights, stars and baubles, but also had a nativity scene set up alongside it ahead of a special carol concert a week before Christmas.

Royal-Christmas-Trees-sweden
Photo: © Rex
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden's Christmas trees at the Royal Palace

An array of Christmas trees arrived at the Royal Palace in Stockholm on Wednesday 18 December, with an excited Prince Oscar joining his parents Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel to see them before they were decorated. There were several fir trees of all shapes and sizes, including one that was even smaller than the three-year-old prince.

Clarence-House-christmas-tree
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

The Christmas tree at Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall's London residence, Clarence House, was decorated with the help of a group of children at Camilla's annual party to support Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity. The Duchess helped the children to hang a selection of colourful baubles and ornaments from the branches, before inviting them to meet two of Santa's reindeers – Dancer and Blitzen – outside.

Princess-Marie-Chantal-christmas-tree
Photo: © Instagram
Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece

Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece shared a look at the towering tree she had put up in her New York townhouse with the help of her daughter Princess Olympia. The Greek royals trimmed their tree with white lights, red and gold baubles, and pine cones.

Princess-Madeleine-of-Sweden-christmas-tree
Photo: © Instagram
Princess Madeleine of Sweden

While she is yet to share a look at the tree inside her royal palace, the exterior of Princess Madeleine's home has been given a festive makeover with lights trimming a tree outside. "Beautiful winter morning in Stockholm!" Princess Madeleine wrote on Instagram.

1-The-Queen-Christmas-tree-windsor-castle
Photo: © PA
The Queen's Christmas tree at Windsor Castle

The Queen kicked off proceedings on Friday 29 November when her Windsor Castle residence was transformed for the festive season, with a huge 20ft Nordmann Fir tree installed in St. George's Hall. The impressive tree was sourced from the Windsor Great Park, and decorated by staff from Royal Collection Trust, who scaled ladders to hang the ornate red and gold baubles on its branches. Keep reading to see more of the most impressive royal Christmas trees and decorations…

2-The-Queen-Christmas-tree-Windsor-castle
Photo: © PA
Her Majesty has a second Christmas tree in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle. Although smaller than her tree in St. George's Hall, it still stands at a jaw-dropping 15ft and has been trimmed with beautiful crimson bows, baubles and stars in keeping with the room's colour scheme.

3-The-Queen-Christmas-decorations-state-dining-room-windsor-castle
Photo: © PA
The State Dining Room, meanwhile, has been laid up for an incredible festive dinner party, with a gold colour scheme and towering arched centrepieces running down the middle of the table, along with gold candleabras and candlesticks.

4-Swedish-royal-palace-Christmas-lights
The Swedish Royal Palace, Stockholm

The Swedish royal family trimmed trees outside the Royal Palace in Sweden at the beginning of December, and posted a photo on their official Instagram account, reading: "Happy first Advent! Today, the Christmas trees are lit at Logarden by the Royal Palace and light up in the December darkness."

Photo: Sara Friberg/Kungl. Hovstaterna

5-Norwegian-royal-family-decorations
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit's Skaugum Estate, Norway

The beginning of December also prompted Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway to deck the halls at their residence, the Skaugum Estate. The decorations include some sentimental pieces to the couple, with candlesticks dating back to the 1920s, and pretty hearts hanging from red ribbon at the windows. "Christmas spirit has arrived at Skaugum, and the Christmas decorations are about to be put in place. Much of the decoration, such as the Christmas balls and the beautiful candlesticks, had Crown Princess Märtha with her from Sweden in the 1920s. And is anyone able to see who it is a picture of on the link with Norwegian flags? Good first Sunday in Advent!"

Photo: The Royal Court

