Prince William and Kate's beautiful tree and more lavish royal Christmas decorations

You might like...
-
The most stylish celebrity Christmas decorations of 2019: the Beckhams, Alex Jones and more
-
Christmas 2019 supermarket opening times for Tesco, M&S and more
Christmas is a time to eat, drink and be merry, but no matter how well prepared you are, there will inevitably come a time when your food and drink...
-
See inside Love Island couple Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's London home
-
See inside MasterChef star Gregg Wallace's beautiful Kent country mansion
-
Inside 26 of the most beautiful celebrity kitchens – from the Beckhams to Rochelle Humes