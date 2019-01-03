Gordon Ramsay shares a look inside his three houses in London, Los Angeles and Cornwall

He's achieved huge success on both sides of the Atlantic, so it's little surprise that Gordon Ramsay has invested in lavish properties in both London and Los Angeles. The celebrity chef, who has most recently been working on an ITV show with Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieux, also has a third property – a holiday home in Cornwall, where he spends time with his wife Tana and their five children.
Luckily for us, Gordon and his family have shared photos from all three homes on social media. Their London residence also features in their youngest daughter Tilly’s CBBC show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, and as you would expect, the kitchen is the heart of the family home. Featuring a vibrant colour scheme and open plan layout combined with the living room and dining area, it’s a great sociable space for the Ramsays’ growing brood! Keep reading to see more…