Gordon Ramsay shares a look inside his three houses in London, Los Angeles and Cornwall

The celebrity chef has some amazing homes

Ramsay-family-Christmas
Photo: © Instagram
He's achieved huge success on both sides of the Atlantic, so it's little surprise that Gordon Ramsay has invested in lavish properties in both London and Los Angeles. The celebrity chef, who has most recently been working on an ITV show with Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieux, also has a third property – a holiday home in Cornwall, where he spends time with his wife Tana and their five children.

Luckily for us, Gordon and his family have shared photos from all three homes on social media. Their London residence also features in their youngest daughter Tilly’s CBBC show, Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, and as you would expect, the kitchen is the heart of the family home. Featuring a vibrant colour scheme and open plan layout combined with the living room and dining area, it’s a great sociable space for the Ramsays’ growing brood! Keep reading to see more…

Gordon-Ramsay-house-los-angeles-holly-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Gordon shared a glimpse inside his daughter Holly's bedroom in Los Angeles on Instagram, showing how she has her name spelled out in neon lights above her bed.

Gordon-Ramsay-house-los-angeles-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
Another pristine bedroom in the family's US residence has a neatly-made bed, pretty pink light fitting and a pair of matching bedside tables. There is also a neon sign hanging on the wall – a design detail Gordon and Tana appear to love.

Gordon-Ramsay-house-los-angeles-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
Meanwhile, in the hallway of the US home, there are three striking pendant lights hanging from the ceiling and a neon sign that reads: "My last great adventure is you."

Gordon-Ramsay-house-los-angeles-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
In their Los Angeles dining room Tana and Gordon have added a fun pop of colour with a light-up smiley face sign on the wall, and a bright blue chandelier hanging above the long black wooden dining table, which is lined by eight matching cream chairs.

Gordon-Ramsay-house-Christmas
Photo: © Instagram
Gordon and Tana went all out for Christmas by placing a huge real Nordmann Fir Christmas tree in their living room in London, trimmed with purple, red and silver decorations. And the room was taken over by presents, with wrapped gifts seen scattered on the floor and on benches underneath the television.

2-Gordon-Ramsay-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
The hallway of Gordon and Tana's home is painted white, with large black-and-white framed prints hanging on the walls. The flooring has a monochrome patterned design, and a mirrored console table stands on the side, with a framed family photo on display.

3-Gordon-Ramsay-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen is huge and open plan, with white walls and muted wooden cabinets. But Gordon and Tana have added vibrant touches with purple accents and lime green stools across their breakfast bar. Copper saucepans hang over the cabinets, and the room overlooks the garden.

4-Gordon-Ramsay-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
The dining table sits adjacent to the kitchen, making it a great space for Gordon, Tana and their children to all socialise as they cook.

10-Gordon-Ramsay-house-dining-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
On the other side of the dining area is the living room, which is also open plan and accessed via two steps. Gordon and Ramsay have opted for a darker wood floor in this room, and furnished the space with a cream sofa and hung large prints on the walls.

11-Gordon-Ramsay-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
The corner sofa is topped with a number of scatter cushions and faces towards a wall-mounted TV and media unit that has lots of framed family photos on display.

5-Gordon-Ramsay-house-kitchen-diner
Photo: © Instagram
Special family mementos can be seen on display around the kitchen diner, including a photo of Gordon and Tana holding one of their children as a baby. The room is filled with light thanks to a number of spotlights in the ceiling and hanging pendants over the breakfast bar.

6-Gordon-Ramsay-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
We love Gordon and Tana's stylish kitchen! As you may expect, the room is kitted out with state-of-the-art appliances, with a large double American-style fridge-freezer and plenty of space for storing and preparing family meals.

7-Gordon-Ramsay-house-kitchen-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen leads to a hallway with wooden flooring and the same white walls as seen throughout the house. A large framed blue butterfly print hangs on the wall directly outside the kitchen.

8-Gordon-Ramsay-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
A long wooden dining table provides enough space for all the family and friends at mealtimes. They can even catch up on Gordon's latest TV shows on the wall-mounted television, which hangs between striking lamps and family photos.

9-Gordon-Ramsay-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
The dining room area has glass concertina doors that lead out into the garden and fill the room with natural light. The garden has a small patio area and pristine lawn, with various potted plants and a child's plastic slide visible in the background.

