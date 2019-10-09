Inside Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon's beautiful house

It has been just over a year since Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash moved into their 'together home' with her two sons, and the pair have wasted no time in putting their own stamp on the property, where they welcomed their baby son Rex together in June.
Both share regular glimpses inside their home on Instagram, showing their on-trend tropical bedding, Stacey's son Leighton's one-of-a-kind bed, and the amazing autumnal display the couple had installed outside the front door as an early birthday gift to Stacey. Joe even treated fans to a glimpse of the family's massive flat-screen TV, conveniently placed next to Rex's baby chair. Take a look through the gallery to see more of where Stacey and Joe live…
In December, the couple transformed their front door into a magical ode to Christmas. It looked like a winter wonderland! This isn't the first time that Stacey and Joe have used their doorway so fabulously, as you're about to see...