﻿
15 Photos | Homes

Inside Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon's beautiful house

The Dancing on Ice star has been living in the home since 2018

...
Inside Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon's beautiful house
You're reading

Inside Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon's beautiful house

1/15
Next

Nicole Kidman holds back tears as her house is under threat in Australia bushfires
stacey and joe christmas decorations
Photo: © Instagram
1/15

It has been just over a year since Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash moved into their 'together home' with her two sons, and the pair have wasted no time in putting their own stamp on the property, where they welcomed their baby son Rex together in June.

Both share regular glimpses inside their home on Instagram, showing their on-trend tropical bedding, Stacey's son Leighton's one-of-a-kind bed, and the amazing autumnal display the couple had installed outside the front door as an early birthday gift to Stacey. Joe even treated fans to a glimpse of the family's massive flat-screen TV, conveniently placed next to Rex's baby chair. Take a look through the gallery to see more of where Stacey and Joe live…

In December, the couple transformed their front door into a magical ode to Christmas. It looked like a winter wonderland! This isn't the first time that Stacey and Joe have used their doorway so fabulously, as you're about to see...

1-Stacey-Solomon-house-front-door
Photo: © Instagram
2/15

In October, Stacey and Joe impressed fans again with this autumnal display, which included a wreath on the door, and a huge archway comprised of sunflowers, leaves and colourful foliage. Adding to the look was a crate topped with a selection of pumpkins, with a wicker basket and a bale of hay.

2-Stacey-Solomon-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
3/15

Stacey and Joe's modern kitchen has a skylight, spotlights, and under-cupboard lighting, while narrow integrated shelving next to the fridge provides a clever storage solution for cookbooks and appliances. Meanwhile, Stacey proved they are just like any other proud parents by displaying their kid's artwork and photos on the double fridge-freezer.

GALLERY: 20 of the most stylish celebrity kitchens

3-Stacey-Solomon-garden
Photo: © Instagram
4/15

Joe and Stacey's garden has an outdoor sofa and table with a firepit, where the couple can sit and enjoy the summer evenings.

4-Stacey-Solomon-son-Leighton-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
5/15

Stacey allowed her son Leighton to design his own bed, in a ploy to encourage him to sleep in his bedroom on his own. The bed looks like a giant shark's mouth eating a boat – where the youngster can sleep every night.

MORE: Joe Swash reveals he would have 'separated' from Stacey Solomon had it not been for son Rex

Stacey-Solomon-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
6/15

How cosy is this living room setup? Stacey and Joe have a huge white media unit for their television, surrounded by open shelving where they have several framed photos and ornaments on display. And that's not all; her two sons can set up their own individual TVs on the floor, where they can relax on beanbags while playing on their games consoles.

joe and rex in front room
Photo: © Instagram
7/15

It seems little Rex has the best view in the house! His baby chair is right next to the TV, as dad Joe proved when he shared this sweet snap of their front room on Instagram. 

2-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
8/15

One of the most striking features in Stacey and Joe’s house is this exposed brick wall. The couple have already placed some ornaments and keepsakes on the built-in shelves, while a vase of fresh flowers adds a pop of colour on the white kitchen work surface.

MORE: Dancing On Ice star Ian 'H' Watkins cried when he found out his skating partner was Matt Evers

3-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
9/15

As well as providing the perfect backdrop to Stacey’s Instagram photos, the brick wall also serves as a great place to display family photos, including this snap of Joe and Stacey in a silver frame.

4-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
10/15

This hilarious video from Stacey’s Halloween celebrations gives a better glimpse at the couple’s open plan living room and kitchen area, which can be seen reflected in the glass doors behind her. The kitchen features white cabinets with patterned wall tiles and a breakfast bar with pendant lights hanging overhead.

6-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
11/15

Joe shared a photo of himself, Stacey, and one of her sons relaxing on the sofa before he flew out to Australia for I’m a Celebrity. The couple have started adding some decorative touches to their new home, including hanging a shelf in the corner where they have put a metallic vase on display.

Stacey-Solomon-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
12/15

Stacey and Joe's bedroom has pale grey carpets and an upholstered bedcover, with green palm leaf bedding to add a splash of colour. The duvet cover matches the couple's bedside tables, which are wooden with a contrasting green drawer.

Stacey-Solomon-house-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
13/15

Stacey shared a peek inside her and Joe's bathroom on Instagram, revealing it's the only place she can have time away from the demands of being a mum. The room has a tropical wallpaper on the back wall, with open shelving to display a gold flamingo ornament.

7-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
14/15

Stacey couldn’t resist giving her followers a look inside the new walk-in wardrobe, which she and Joe share. The Loose Women star enlisted professional home organisers to help curate the space, which has several rails to store the couple’s clothes, and drawers for their jewellery.

8-Stacey-Solomon-Joe-Swash-house-jewellery
Photo: © Instagram
15/15

The mum-of-two showcased her perfectly organised jewellery collection, which has been divided by style in drawers within her walk-in wardrobe.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...