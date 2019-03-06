﻿
Inside the Coronation Street stars' houses away from the cobbles

Inside the Coronation Street stars' houses away from the cobbles
Inside the Coronation Street stars' houses away from the cobbles

Alan-Halsall-house-hallway-Christmas-tree
Photo: © Instagram
1/19

We know the ins and outs of their fictional lives in Coronation Street, and many of our favourite soap stars – including Kym Marsh, Alan Halsall and Samia Ghadie – often delight their fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse at their lives away from the cobbles on social media. Showcasing their beautiful homes and flair for interior design, look through the gallery to see where some of the Corrie cast live away from Weatherfield…

Alan Halsall and Tisha Merry

Tyrone Dobbs actor Alan Halsall delighted fans when he revealed he had invited his girlfriend and former co-star Tisha Merry to move in with him. The Coronation Street star shared a look at how they were celebrating their first Christmas together by sharing photos of himself and Tisha posing in front of their huge Christmas tree in their hallway with his daughter Sienna-Rae.

Alan-Halsall-house-exterior
Photo: © Instagram
2/19

Alan gave his followers another look at the outside of his house when he bought a new car in April, which he parked on the driveway in front of his double front doors and alongside his pristine lawn. "You can't buy happiness but… you can buy a new car and that's kind of the same thing," he wrote.

Alan Halsall house garden
Photo: © Instagram
3/19

Alan's house appears modern and spacious, with a balcony on the first floor and several glass doors that lead out into the garden, which has a wide patio area and lawn where his daughter can play.

Lucy-Fallon-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
4/19

Lucy Fallon

"We have a complete living room! (Front room hehe) Here is a pic of me enjoying Friends on my iPad. Something I do pretty much every night," Lucy Fallon captioned this photo of her complete living room, which has been painted in a sage green shade, with studded leather sofas and geometric print cushions.

Lucy Fallon bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
5/19

Lucy, who plays Bethany Platt in the soap, has given fans a glimpse inside her bedroom with outfit posts, showing the dressing table she has set up with a Hollywood-style mirror and velvet stool.

Sair-Khan-guest-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
6/19

Sair Khan

Former Corrie and I'm a Celebrity star Sair Khan gave fans a peek inside her guest bedroom after decorating in the summer, showing she had opted for earthy tones with a wooden dressing table, upholstered double bed and plain white bedding.

Jennie-McAlpine-Christmas-tree
Photo: © Instagram
7/19

Jennie McAlpine

She rarely shares glimpses into her home life, but Jennie McAlpine did reveal she has personalised Christmas decorations for each of her children – Albert and Hilda – which she hung on their tree at the home she shares with her husband Chris Farr.

Brooke Vincent living room
Photo: © Instagram
8/19

Brooke Vincent

How stylish is Brooke's huge living room? The open plan space has a wooden staircase at the back leading upstairs, with a large orange-toned corner sofa and multi-coloured rug. The kitchen leads directly off the lounge, and the entire space has glossy white floor tiles.

Brooke Vincent kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
9/19

Brooke's kitchen doubles up as a space where she works on her lifestyle venture, Oh So B, with a large white dining table, exposed brick-effect wallpaper and beaded curtains hanging at the windows.

Samia Ghadie living room
Photo: © Instagram
10/19

Samia Ghadie

Coronation Street actress Samia Ghadie has been married to Dancing on Ice pro Sylvain Longchambon since 2016, and they have created a beautiful family home together. The couple, who met on the ITV skating show, often share photos of their residence on social media, which they share with their son Yves, three, and Samia’s daughter Freya, nine, from her previous marriage. The couple's living room has a large grey corner sofa topped with red and cream cushions emblazoned with their initials. A fluffy rug sits on the wooden floor, while a large wooden coffee table sits in the centre of the room.

Samia Ghadie house garden
Photo: © Instagram
11/19

Sylvain and Samia’s garden offers plenty of room for their children to play, with a swing and slide, playhouse and sprawling, perfectly-manicured lawn.

Kate Ford house dining room
Photo: © Instagram
12/19

Kate Ford

Tracey Barlow actress showcased her newly-decorated dining room in an Instagram post, showing the reflection of the room in a decorative mirror. The room has grey walls, wooden flooring, with a white dining table and colourful artwork hanging adjacent to it.

Tina O Brien house living room
Photo: © Instagram
13/19

Tina O'Brien

Corrie star Tina O'Brien lives with her husband Adam Crofts and her two children Scarlett and Beau, and often gives glimpses inside her home on Instagram. This snap showed how Tina decorated for Christmas, with a huge tree trimmed baubles and candy cane sat next to a cosy grey armchair and wooden nesting tables.

Tina O Brien house living room
Photo: © Instagram
14/19

Tina's living room has a grey ottoman table that she has topped with potted plants and a decorative gold tray with a Buddha ornament and candles.

Tina O Brien kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
15/19

The Sarah-Louise Platt actress previously shared a look inside her kitchen, which has several colourful pieces of wall art on display, including one that reads: "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass it is about learning to dance in the rain."

Kym Marsh house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
16/19

Kym Marsh

Kym moved into a new home near Warrington, Cheshire with her boyfriend Scott Ratcliff shortly before Christmas. Kym has shared a few glimpses inside her five bedroom property on Instagram, showing the modern décor and spacious kitchen that has a white and grey colour scheme.

Kym Marsh living room
Photo: © Instagram
17/19

"Coming along nicely," Kym captioned a video from her living room, which showed how she had styled one section of the room by placing ornaments and candleholders on the fireplace, along with another lamp and candles next to family photos on a coffee table.

Beverley Callard house dining room
Photo: © Instagram
18/19

Beverley Callard

Best known as Liz McDonald, away from the cobbles Beverley Callard lives with her husband Jon, and has occasionally shared a peek at their home on Instagram. One photo showed the dining table all set up for a belated Christmas dinner, showing her long wooden dining table with seating for eight guests, and decorative touches including flower-shaped lights in a vase, and some black and white quote prints on the walls.

Beverley Callard house ornaments
Photo: © Instagram
19/19

"I believe I won the 'naffest ornament' competition. What have you got?" Beverley captioned this photo, showing her pineapple and TV ornaments on her windowsill.

