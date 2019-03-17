﻿
Inside Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman's two fabulous houses in California

The actor divides his time between the two properties

John-Barrowman-house-entertainment-room
Photo: © Instagram
1/13

He's currently spending lots of time in the UK as part of his new role on the judging panel for Dancing on Ice, but John Barrowman has the most fabulous homes to return to when he heads back to the United States. Former I'm a Celebrity star John and his husband Scott Gill divide their time between two properties in California; one in West Hollywood and Palm Springs, which each have their own outdoor swimming pools, luxurious interiors and impressive artwork on display. Keep reading to see more of where John lives…

In John's Palm Springs home he has the ideal setup for movie nights with a huge flat-screen TV mounted on the wall and built-in shelving and cabinets to display his huge DVD collection.

John-Barrowman-house-hamper
Photo: © Instagram
2/13

John repurposed an old Fortnum & Mason hamper for Easter by filling it with beautiful flowers and putting it on display in his home in Palm Springs.

John-Barrowman-house-table-lamp
Photo: © Instagram
3/13

It appears John loves a high street bargain as much as the rest of us; he picked up this quirky parrot table lamp in TK Maxx and asked his followers to let him know if they found another in their local store.

John-Barrowman-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
4/13

John’s living room has sleek leather sofas and a glass coffee table facing a wall-mounted television above the fireplace. The room has a neutral colour scheme with shades of cream, grey and brown, with a large piece of Dior artwork adding extra character.

John-Barrowman-Palm-Springs-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
5/13

A lounge at the actor’s Palm Springs home has a darker grey sofa, cream carpets and an integrated media unit to display his music and DVD collection.

John-Barrowman-Palm-Springs-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
6/13

The kitchen at John’s Palm Springs home is spacious and stylish, with a large white island unit, brown cabinets and patterned wall tiles. The room has integrated appliances with fresh flowers and herbs on display. Scroll through the gallery to see more of John’s homes…

John-Barrowman-Palm-Springs-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/13

Inside one of John’s Palm Springs bedrooms there is a double bed – which appears to have been commandeered by his pet dogs – and a separate seating area with a comfy cream sofa and television. The actor has topped his wooden dressing table with ornaments and a pair of matching green ornaments and plants.

John-Barrowman-house-artwork
Photo: © Instagram
8/13

The 51-year-old is a big fan of art and has several pieces on display around his Palm Springs home, with a leather bench placed underneath in his hallway.

John-Barrowman-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
9/13

John has a swimming pool in his garden complete with an adjoining hot tub and surrounded by sun loungers, where the actor, his husband and their friends and family can relax and enjoy the Californian weather.

John-Barrowman-house-pool
Photo: © Instagram
10/13

Where better to celebrate 4th July than at this amazing pool and hot tub? John shared a photo as he posed next to his swimming pool in the summer, making his fans green with envy.

John-Barrowman-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
11/13

John appears to be a big lover of Dior, and has two pieces of artwork from the fashion brand in his homes. Other decorative touches include a round wooden-framed mirror and dog ornaments on his fireplace.

John-Barrowman-house-lounge-West-Hollywood
Photo: © Instagram
12/13

The actor favours a neutral colour scheme in his West Hollywood home, with white walls and wooden flooring. This property appears to have an open plan layout with a combined lounge and kitchen, with a staircase leading to the first floor.

John-Barrowman-Palm-Springs-house-dalek
Photo: © Instagram
13/13

John has paid homage to his time on Doctor Who by having a Dalek on display in his home in Palm Springs. “A Dalek, Captain Jack , and a TARDIS in Palm Springs,” he captioned this snap.

