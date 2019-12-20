﻿
17 Photos | Homes

Inside Love Island couple Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's stylish London home

The couple have been living together since 2018

...
Inside Love Island couple Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's stylish London home
You're reading

Inside Love Island couple Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's stylish London home

1/17
Next

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking announcement
Iain Stirling girlfriend Laura Whitmore
Photo: © Instagram
1/17

Laura Whitmore and her long-term boyfriend Iain Stirling have lived together in North London since late 2018, but they will be spending more time than ever together in 2020 as they film the winter series of Love Island. Laura is replacing Caroline Flack as the show's presenter, with plans to jet back and forth to South Africa throughout the series, while Iain continues to record the voiceover. 

While the couple are swapping their London home for the Love Island villa in Cape Town, they have given fans regular glimpses inside the stylish space they retreat to when the cameras stop rolling. Keep scrolling to see how they decorated their home after they unpacked the removal van...

1-Laura-Whitmore-house-entrance
Photo: © Instagram
2/17

Beautiful stained glass windows at the entrance of the property lead into the tiled hallway. It's the perfect place for a photo op, just ask Laura!

Laura Whitmore's dog Mick
Photo: © Instagram
3/17

Laura shared a glimpse at the couple's hallway, showing their patterned flooring, white wooden staircase and two-tone walls.

3-Iain-Stirling-Laura-Whitmore-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
4/17

The couple have added a touch of colour to their entrance hall by hanging this striking piece of art on the walls. Laura shared that she had bought the painting at an auction a few years ago, and said it was one of the favourite things she owned.

 

MORE: Most stylish celebrity living rooms – from Stacey Dooley to Rochelle Humes

 

Iain Stirling's surprise birthday party
Photo: © Instagram
5/17

For Iain's 32nd birthday, Laura threw him a surprise party at their home and shared several snaps of the living area, including the large wooden dining table and chairs.

Laura Whitmore's dining room
Photo: © Instagram
6/17

Posing for a creepy Halloween selfie, Laura revealed the statement green lights hanging over the table, large gold mirror and a selection of pictures decorating the wall.

2-Laura-Whitmore-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
7/17

The couple's open-plan living room looks like the perfect to put their feet up. As well as a large bay window, it also has high ceilings and wooden flooring, with a velvet corner sofa and teal snuggle seat positioned in the window.

It is finished off with a chic industrial light fitting and a cosy fire surrounded by a black carved mantelpiece. When the weather gets cold, wooden logs sitting in a basket ready to warm the room.

Laura Whitmore's kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
8/17

With white walls, sleek white cabinets and plain steel appliances, the couple brightened up the kitchen with blue, red and cream patterned tiles.

iain-kitchen
9/17

Here's the couple in the kitchen playing around on a skateboard - it looks like fun and games in this home. 

4-Iain-Stirling-laura-whitmore-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
10/17

The kitchen has dark flooring and sleek white cabinets, with bi-fold glass doors that lead out to their garden, where a bistro table sits on the patio.

 

GALLERY: Inside the Winter Love Island villa

 

5-Iain-Stirling-Laura-Whitmore-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
11/17

Iain and his friends worked to get the garden ready for spring, with the comedian later showing the results on Instagram. They added stepping stones along the lawn leading down to the shed at the bottom of the garden.

7-Iain-Stirling-Laura-Whitmore-house-dressing-room
Photo: © Instagram
12/17

The couple have a dressing room at the front of their house, which is currently painted all white, with wooden flooring. Laura positioned her dressing table in front of the mirror, but previously confessed she was using garden furniture while she waited for delivery of her new chair.

laura-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
13/17

The presenter is clearly a fan of monochrome, matching her outfit to the room's chic black and white theme.

iain-dressing-room
14/17

The well-lit dressing room is Laura's haven - and her fancy shoe collection has pride of place on the shelves. 

6-Iain-Stirling-Laura-Whitmore-house-office
Photo: © Instagram
15/17

Laura completed her home office with pink peacock print Divine Savages wallpaper adding a splash of colour behind her white corner desk, and a selection of candles and home fragrances on a shelf.

 

MORE: The surprising link between the new Love Island villa and Black Mirror

​​​​​​​

6-Iain-Stirling-Laura-Whitmore-house-shelves
Photo: © Instagram
16/17

"Home sweet home," Iain captioned this shelfie, which shared a glimpse at the couple's book collection and a framed quote from Good Will Hunting alongside an MTV Award and Iain's BAFTA.

iain-bath
17/17

In a post telling fans she had episodes of Love Island to watch, she showed off the couple's impressive bathroom. Oh, to be able to watch the TV while having a soak... 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...