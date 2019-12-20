Inside Love Island couple Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling's stylish London home

Laura Whitmore and her long-term boyfriend Iain Stirling have lived together in North London since late 2018, but they will be spending more time than ever together in 2020 as they film the winter series of Love Island. Laura is replacing Caroline Flack as the show's presenter, with plans to jet back and forth to South Africa throughout the series, while Iain continues to record the voiceover.
While the couple are swapping their London home for the Love Island villa in Cape Town, they have given fans regular glimpses inside the stylish space they retreat to when the cameras stop rolling. Keep scrolling to see how they decorated their home after they unpacked the removal van...