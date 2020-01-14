﻿
Inside Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan's family home

The 54-year-old lives with her daughter Ciara Fensome

Coleen Nolan has recently given fans a peek inside the house she shares with her teenage daughter Ciara Fensome, and they can't get enough of her stylish décor. The Loose Women star showcased her pristine kitchen after taking down her Christmas decorations at the beginning of January, but she has also shared glimpses into her hallway and living room when she showed how she and Ciara had transformed their home into a winter wonderland in the lead-up to Christmas.

The kitchen is modern and spacious, with white glossy cabinets lining the walls, and an island unit at the centre of the room that also doubles up as a breakfast bar. With two large windows, glass patio doors leading out to the garden and spotlights in the ceiling, the kitchen is filled with light, and looked spotless after Coleen's cleaners had worked their magic. Keep reading to see more of Coleen's home…

Coleen has maintained a muted white and grey colour scheme throughout her kitchen, with three grey stools lining the breakfast bar, and chrome pendant lights hanging overhead in-keeping with the modern style.

The only splash of colour in the kitchen and dining room comes from Coleen's dining chairs, which have red cushions to contrast against the black wooden design and glossy white dining table. With seating for up to eight guests, it's an ideal spot for Coleen and her family to gather together at mealtimes.

Coleen gave fans a look inside her spacious hallway when it had been decorated for Christmas, with a tree and several festive models positioned on the parquet flooring. Even the staircase had been given a festive makeover with a garland draped over the bannister, while a reindeer decoration took pride of place near the door.

The living room has wooden flooring and cream walls, with a bay window where Coleen positioned her huge Christmas tree in December. A large mirror hangs above the fireplace, which has a brick surround and mantelpiece, where the Loose Women star hung stockings for her children.

Coleen appears to have a second living room that leads directly in to her kitchen-diner. She has leather reclining sofas positioned towards the television, and a statement light fixture hanging from the ceiling.

Another room in Coleen's house features statement floral patterned wallpaper, and striped wallpaper in a complementing colour on another wall.

Pretty white and pink floral bedding covers a double bed in Coleen's bedroom, which looks so cosy even her dog couldn't resist going in for a snooze.

