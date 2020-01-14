﻿
Jennifer Lawrence knocks £2.6m off the asking price for her New York penthouse – see inside

The Oscar-winning actress bought the Manhattan apartment in 2016

...
Jennifer Lawrence has been forced to significantly reduce the asking price for her New York penthouse after it failed to sell following more than six months on the market. The Oscar-winning actress bought her luxurious apartment in 2016 for $15.6million (around £11.9m), but listed it for $15.45million in July now she is spending more time in Los Angeles with her husband Cooke Maroney.

After dropping the price to $14.25million, Jennifer has now reduced the property to $12million (around £9.22m) in a bid to finally sell it. It's hard to see why Jennifer would ever want to sell her home in the Big Apple; located at the top of the 30-storey building The Laurel, it boasts three bedrooms, five bathrooms and two huge outdoor terraces with amazing views across the city and the Hudson River. Keep reading to see more of Jennifer's former home…

Photos: Compass Realty

The penthouse has a huge living and dining room, with dark hardwood flooring and large windows with impressive city views. With light colours throughout, accessories such as a patterned rug, artwork and lighting add splashes of colour.

Photos: Compass Realty

Jennifer's home is perfectly styled, with vases of flowers, candles and coffee table books on display throughout the living room.

Photos: Compass Realty

The kitchen is fully-equipped with state-of-the-art appliances including integrated ovens and a wine fridge, and a long marble table at the centre providing extra food prep and dining space.

Photos: Compass Realty

Another informal dining area is positioned in the corner of the room, with purple cushioned seating and a hexagonal table with those jaw-dropping views across the Manhattan skyline.

Photos: Compass Realty

One of the bedrooms not only has space for a king-size bed and separate seating area, but also leads out to one of the outdoor terraces via a set of glass doors.

Photos: Compass Realty

This bathroom has a crisp white colour scheme with tiled walls and flooring, a walk-in shower, and long sink spanning one wall, offering plenty of space for pampering and getting ready.

Photos: Compass Realty

What better spot to play pool than in this room, which – like the rest of the penthouse – has huge windows to take advantage of the amazing vantage point over Manhattan.

Photos: Compass Realty

Wow! The terraces wrap around the exterior of Jennifer's penthouse, and include an artificial turf area with an outdoor dining table, and another covered seating area.

Photos: Compass Realty

Who wouldn't love this outdoor living room, which even has a wall-mounted television, fireplace and sofa under cover and looking out over the Hudson River.

Photos: Compass Realty

Jennifer and her friends could even enjoy barbecues and al fresco meals at her penthouse, with this impressive outdoor kitchen.

Photos: Compass Realty

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

