Jennifer Lawrence has been forced to significantly reduce the asking price for her New York penthouse after it failed to sell following more than six months on the market. The Oscar-winning actress bought her luxurious apartment in 2016 for $15.6million (around £11.9m), but listed it for $15.45million in July now she is spending more time in Los Angeles with her husband Cooke Maroney.
After dropping the price to $14.25million, Jennifer has now reduced the property to $12million (around £9.22m) in a bid to finally sell it. It's hard to see why Jennifer would ever want to sell her home in the Big Apple; located at the top of the 30-storey building The Laurel, it boasts three bedrooms, five bathrooms and two huge outdoor terraces with amazing views across the city and the Hudson River. Keep reading to see more of Jennifer's former home…
Photos: Compass Realty