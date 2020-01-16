The cast of EastEnders may call the fictional town of Walford their home, but for actors including Tamzin Outhwaite and Lacey Turner, their real-life homes are far more glamorous than Albert Square. Many of the soap's most popular stars have given glimpses at their home lives on social media, showing their stylish interiors and furnishings. Scroll through the gallery to see more…
Emma Barton
EastEnders actress and Strictly star Emma Barton lives in a beautiful home that she regularly shares glimpses of on social media. "Living room table…" Emma simply captioned this snap, which showed how she had topped the table with a vintage typewriter, tripod lamp, books and flowers. Underneath, Emma has filled a wicker hamper with fairy lights to create a decorative finishing touch.Emma showed how she had decorated her living room at Christmas, with white branches adorned with fairy lights and baubles in place of a traditional Christmas tree. It was positioned next to the fireplace, where there are Jo Malone candles and flowers on display, with a framed black-and-white portrait and traditional telephone on a dresser in the background.