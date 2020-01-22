﻿
Meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new celebrity neighbours: 8 more stars with houses in Canada

Justin-Bieber-house-canada
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to set up a second home in Canada after revealing their plans to divide their time between the UK and North America when they stepped back from royal duties. It is a country that the couple both know and love, having spent the past few weeks on Vancouver Island with their son Archie Harrison, while Meghan spent years living in Toronto while filming the legal drama Suits. And they aren't the only stars to have been captivated by Canada; Cindy Crawford, Tom Hanks and Goldie Hawn all reportedly own holiday homes in the country, while Canadian natives Justin Bieber and Michael Bublé have also maintained houses in their hometowns despite spending much of their time away for work. Keep reading to meet who could be Prince Harry and Meghan's new celebrity neighbours…

Justin and Hailey Bieber – Ontario

The Yummy singer bought a £3.9million mansion in Ontario back in August 2018. The Wellington County Estate has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, a two-storey wine room, private gym, a games room and home cinema. It is located on the other side of the coast to Vancouver where the Duke and Duchess have been staying, but is only a 90-minute drive away from Toronto, another of Harry and Meghan's favourite haunts.

Photo: Getty Images/ Rego Realty/ TNI Press LTD

Cindy-Crawford-holiday-home-Canada
Photo: © Instagram
Cindy Crawford – Muskoka, central Ontario

Supermodel Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and their children Kaia and Presley, often spend their summer holidays together at their lakeside retreat in Central Ontario. Their idyllic log cabin, is located in Moskoko, and the supermodel previously gave fans an aerial view of the holiday home as they flew in one summer. "Landing in paradise – first view!" she wrote.

Kim-Cattrall-house-Vancouver-Island
Photo: © Instagram
Kim Cattrall – Vancouver Island

Sex and the City actress Kim Cattrall owns a house on Vancouver Island – about 40 minutes away from where she grew up – where she likes to go as a private retreat and a place to enjoy regular hikes, just like Prince Harry and Meghan. Opening the doors to the property in an interview with House & Home, Kim said there's a "magical majesty" to the area.

Drake-house-Toronto-basketball-court
Photo: © Instagram
Drake – Bridal Path, Toronto

Toronto-native Drake has constructed an extravagant mansion in his hometown, located in the gated community of Bridal Path. The sprawling home has a ten-car garage, four guest bedrooms, a screening room, piano room, a gym, a basketball memorabilia room and an indoor NBA regulation-size basketball court. He shared a look at the basketball court in a video in December, and has shared occasional glimpses inside his lavish residence on Instagram Stories.

Mark-Wahlberg-wife-Christmas
Photo: © Instagram
Mark Wahlberg – Yorkville, Toronto

Mark Wahlberg is also said to divide his time between the US and Canada, and reportedly owns a penthouse apartment in Yorkville, Toronto complete with its own fitness studio and wine tasting room.

Michael-Buble-Luisana-Lopilato-walk-of-fame
Photo: © Getty Images
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato – Burnaby, Vancouver

Canadian crooner Michael Bublé has constructed a property for his family in his hometown of Burnaby, Vancouver, which was assessed to be the city's most valuable home. In 2016, Michael said he was building a hockey rink in the basement of the property, which is also believed to have tennis courts and a swimming pool.

Rachel-McAdams-awards-show
Photo: © Getty Images
Rachel McAdams - Toronto

Mean Girls actress Rachel McAdams has a lot in common with Meghan; not only are they both actresses and working mums, but they have also both lived in the Annex neighbourhood of Toronto. While she has since sold her Toronto home, Rachel is still a regular visit to the city, as it is where several of her family are still based.

Tom-Hanks-Rita-Wilson-SAG-Awards
Photo: © Getty Images
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson – Muskoka, central Ontario

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks was reportedly inspired by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell to invest in a holiday home in Muskoka. Tom and his wife Rita Wilson are said to spend their summer holidays at the property, as well as using it as a base while filming in Canada.

