The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to set up a second home in Canada after revealing their plans to divide their time between the UK and North America when they stepped back from royal duties. It is a country that the couple both know and love, having spent the past few weeks on Vancouver Island with their son Archie Harrison, while Meghan spent years living in Toronto while filming the legal drama Suits. And they aren't the only stars to have been captivated by Canada; Cindy Crawford, Tom Hanks and Goldie Hawn all reportedly own holiday homes in the country, while Canadian natives Justin Bieber and Michael Bublé have also maintained houses in their hometowns despite spending much of their time away for work. Keep reading to meet who could be Prince Harry and Meghan's new celebrity neighbours…
Justin and Hailey Bieber – Ontario
The Yummy singer bought a £3.9million mansion in Ontario back in August 2018. The Wellington County Estate has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, a two-storey wine room, private gym, a games room and home cinema. It is located on the other side of the coast to Vancouver where the Duke and Duchess have been staying, but is only a 90-minute drive away from Toronto, another of Harry and Meghan's favourite haunts.
Photo: Getty Images/ Rego Realty/ TNI Press LTD