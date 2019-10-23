Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes regularly give This Morning viewers an insight into their home life on the show, while their Instagram feeds are filled with images from the beautiful Surrey mansion they share with their teenage son Jack. And it's no wonder they can't resist sharing photos from their home – the stylish residence includes six bedrooms, two living rooms and even a special Manchester United-themed man cave for Eamonn that he has filled with memorabilia from the football club.
The couple gave a glimpse inside their hallway as they got dressed up for the National Television Awards in January, standing at the bottom of their staircase to pose with their glam team. Keep reading to see more of Ruth and Eamonn's home…