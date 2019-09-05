﻿
9 Photos | Homes

Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's house as they share plans to build new dream home

The couple want to tear down their £1.3million home and construct another in its place

...
Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's house as they share plans to build new dream home
You're reading

Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's house as they share plans to build new dream home

1/9
Next

Ashley Roberts looks so cool in head-to-toe Topshop
1-Mark-Wright-michelle-keegan-house
Photo: © Instagram
1/9

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are having the best start to 2020! Not only have they been enjoying some winter sun on holiday in Jamaica and Barbados, but they have also been making plans to build their dream home in Essex. A planning application submitted by the couple shows they want to construct a new home with a bar, gym and outdoor swimming pool. However, it does mean tearing down the gorgeous £1.3million home they currently live in, which they say isn't functional for their needs.

It may not have everything they want, but their current home is still super-luxurious, with six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a gym. Mark and Michelle have occasionally offered glimpses inside the property on social media showing the glamorous furnishings and neutral colour palette that runs throughout – we can't wait to see what they do with their new home!

2-Mark-Wright-Michelle-Keegan-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/9

Showing they’re just like any regular couple, Mark and Michelle enjoy the occasional takeaway in front of the television. Their living room has a cream colour palette, with a glass coffee table topped with candles, a vase of fresh flowers, and framed photos on display.

GALLERY: Inside the most stylish celebrity living rooms

3-Mark-Wright-Michelle-Keegan-console-table
Photo: © Instagram
3/9

Mark and Michelle have lots of mirrored furniture in their home, including this console table that has been topped with glass candle holders and mirrored photo frames.

4-Mark-Wright-Michelle-Keegan-front-door
Photo: © Instagram
4/9

The entrance to the couple’s home has pale wooden flooring, with lanterns adding a decorative touch.

5-Mark-Wright-Michelle-Keegan-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
5/9

Michelle decorated the hallway for Christmas with a large Christmas tree and garland up the staircase, creating an impressive entrance to their home.

6-Mark-Wright-Michelle-Keegan-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
6/9

The kitchen is fitted with wooden cabinets, a wine fridge, and appears to have a central island unit for extra cooking and dining space.

MORE: The high street kitchen buys loved by celebs

7-Mark-Wright-Michelle-Keegan-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/9

Michelle’s outfit selfies have offered fans a glimpse inside her bedroom, which has a similar muted colour scheme to the rest of the house, with floor-to-ceiling curtains, cream carpets and bedding. A television is mounted on the wall opposite the bed, and it appears they let their pet dogs sleep in with them too.

9-Mark-Wright-Michelle-Keegan-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
8/9

The bathroom offers plenty of space for beauty-lover Michelle to stash all of her essentials, with a built-in shelf next to the bath, and an additional shelving unit opposite. The room has been fitted with a white suite, including a free-standing bathtub.

8-Mark-Wright-Michelle-Keegan-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
9/9

Another bathroom has a grey colour scheme, with charcoal tiles inside the shower cubicle, and a chrome towel rail fitted on the wall.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...