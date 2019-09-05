Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's house as they share plans to build new dream home

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are having the best start to 2020! Not only have they been enjoying some winter sun on holiday in Jamaica and Barbados, but they have also been making plans to build their dream home in Essex. A planning application submitted by the couple shows they want to construct a new home with a bar, gym and outdoor swimming pool. However, it does mean tearing down the gorgeous £1.3million home they currently live in, which they say isn't functional for their needs.
It may not have everything they want, but their current home is still super-luxurious, with six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a gym. Mark and Michelle have occasionally offered glimpses inside the property on social media showing the glamorous furnishings and neutral colour palette that runs throughout – we can't wait to see what they do with their new home!