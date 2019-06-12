Not content with their high profile careers as actors, television presenters and reality stars, these celebs have all added interior designer to their CVs with their own homeware collections. Staying true to their own personal style and injecting some A-list glamour into everything from bedding to kitchenware, they're an easy – and often affordable – way to add some celebrity-approved buys into our homes. Take a look through the gallery to see more…
Louise Redknapp
You can now pick up a Louise Redknapp-approved homeware buy in the supermarket courtesy of her new edit for George Home. Louise has curated a 27-piece Love Louise Edit from the SS20 collection, and prices start at just £4. The edit stays true to Louise's signature style, which she describes as "monochrome, strong, straight lines and modern interiors", but she has also incorporated a retro twist with accessories such as wicker lights, cutlery and statement glassware.
Shop Louise's George Home edit here.