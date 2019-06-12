﻿
15 Photos | Homes

15 surprising celebrities with their own homeware lines

Incorporate celebrity style into your home on a budget

...
15 surprising celebrities with their own homeware lines
You're reading

15 surprising celebrities with their own homeware lines

1/15
Next

Julie Neville shares an exclusive access-all-areas tour of her incredible family home
Louise-Redknapp-George-Asda-edit
1/15

Not content with their high profile careers as actors, television presenters and reality stars, these celebs have all added interior designer to their CVs with their own homeware collections. Staying true to their own personal style and injecting some A-list glamour into everything from bedding to kitchenware, they're an easy – and often affordable – way to add some celebrity-approved buys into our homes. Take a look through the gallery to see more…

Louise Redknapp

You can now pick up a Louise Redknapp-approved homeware buy in the supermarket courtesy of her new edit for George Home. Louise has curated a 27-piece Love Louise Edit from the SS20 collection, and prices start at just £4. The edit stays true to Louise's signature style, which she describes as "monochrome, strong, straight lines and modern interiors", but she has also incorporated a retro twist with accessories such as wicker lights, cutlery and statement glassware.

Shop Louise's George Home edit here.

Holly-Willoughby-Dunelm-collection
2/15

Holly Willoughby                               

Holly Willoughby has had her own bedding line at Dunelm for several years, and shared her latest designs in January 2020. "When you buy your first home it's so important for it to be an extension of you – when you fill it with things, they should be pieces that you really love, cherish and will have for a really long time and this is exactly what inspired this collection," she said of the bedding, which costs between £10 and £70.

Shop Holly's Dunelm bedding collection here

Chrissy-Teigen-Cravings-collection
3/15

Chrissy Teigen

Following the success of her cookbook of the same name, Chrissy Teigen has launched her Cravings by Chrissy Teigen kitchenware collection, which includes the items you'll need for food prep, cooking and entertaining. The collection is sold exclusively at Target in the US, and prices start from just $3.99 (£3).

10-Amanda-Holden-Bundleberry
Photo: © Instagram
4/15

Amanda Holden

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has a passion for interior design, so it's no surprise that she's used her expertise to create a line for QVC. The Bundleberry collection incorporates decorative accessories, furniture and kitchenware, and several of the designs have been spotted in Amanda's home.

Shop Amanda Holden's Bundleberry collection here

7-Emma-Willis-homeware-collection
5/15

Emma Willis

The Voice presenter Emma Willis paid homage to her husband Matt and their children with her bedding line, by naming the different designs after some of their favourite holiday destinations and even her wedding venue. The collection is available at Dunelm, and several of the pieces feature in Emma's home.

11-Catherine-Zeta-Jones-homeware
Photo: © Instagram
6/15

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Casa Zeta-Jones is the genius name of Catherine Zeta-Jones' homeware collection, which is sadly yet to launch in the UK. The Chicago actress demonstrates her flair for interior design in the range, which has everything from towels to Christmas decorations.

3-Michelle-Keegan-Very-homeware
7/15

Michelle Keegan

Fans of Michelle Keegan's style will love her collection at Very, which features everything from bedding to furniture from as little as £15. With pretty shades of pink, grey and metallics, and an array of luxurious fabrics, it's a covetable collection from the Our Girl actress. See the range at very.co.uk.

1-Sam-Faiers-homeware-Studio
8/15

Sam Faiers

Sam Faiers has collaborated with Studio.co.uk to launch her own collection of bedding, with prices ranging from £35 to £65. From geometric prints to florals, the on-trend duvet covers, cushions and bedspreads wouldn't look out of place in The Mummy Diaries stars' beautiful Hertfordshire home. Shop the collection at studio.co.uk.

2-Rylan-Luxenoa-homeware
Photo: © Instagram
9/15

Rylan Clark-Neal

BBC Radio 2 presenter Rylan has channelled his passion for home fragrances into his Luxenoa collection, sold at QVC. Expect candles, reed diffusers, votive holders and lamps, all with Rylan's signature glamorous aesthetic. Shop the collection at qvcuk.com/luxenoa.

GALLERY: Home influencers reveal the interiors trends you need to know

4-Drew-Barrymore-homeware
Photo: © Instagram
10/15

Drew Barrymore

Santa Clarita Diet star Drew Barrymore made her first foray into homeware in March 2019, with the launch of her debut Drew Barrymore Flower Home line. The collection consists of more than 200 items ranging from home accessories such as vases, cushions and framed art, to furniture like beds, chairs, and a blush velvet sofa that looks way more expensive than its $899 (around £690) price tag. Currently the range isn't available in the UK, but is available for customers in the US via Walmart, Jet.com and Hayneedle.com.

STORY: How to renovate your home on a budget

5-Caprice-homeware-collection
11/15

Caprice

Best recognised as a successful model, Caprice Bourret also has her own homeware line, By Caprice Home, which is sold at Next"My new collection is a contemporary take on the glittering glamour epitomised in the golden age of Hollywood, reflected in the names I've given to each design," Caprice said of the new line. "My aim with all of my product design is to celebrate female empowerment and to help everyone feel inwardly fabulous, enhanced by quality fabrics and a visually appealing environment that celebrates feminine style."

6-Reese-Witherspoon-Draper-James-home
Photo: © Instagram
12/15

Reese Witherspoon

Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon's lifestyle brand Draper James launched a collaboration with US retailer Crate & Barrel in 2017, which features affordable pieces that gave a nod to her Southern heritage. Think picnicware, table linens and glasses with kitsch prints and slogans.

MORE: Erica Davies shares her home tips to make a small room appear bigger

8-Gwyneth-Paltrow-furniture-line
13/15

Gwyneth Paltrow

In September 2018, Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop launched its first home and furniture collection, in collaboration with Crate & Barrel's sister line CB2. The actress designed pieces to reflect her own home in Los Angeles, as well as her travels and time spent in London.

STORY: How to boost your property value by thousands - for free

12-Kylie-minogue-homeware
14/15

Kylie Minogue

One of the longest-established celebrity interior collections is Kylie Minogue at Home, which was established in 2008 and sells in department stores including Debenhams and House of Fraser. Much like the other celebrity collections it takes reference from Kylie's personal style, with sequins, metallic colours and a mix of luxe fabrics creating a glamorous interior design.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Tess-Daly-homeware-collection
15/15

Tess Daly

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly's Tess Daly Home line launched at Next in January 2020 and includes everything from duvet covers to throws. Tess collaborated with fabric and wallpaper specialist Clarke & Clarke to launch the glamorous collection, which features luxurious fabrics and embellishment.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...