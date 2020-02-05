2020 has got off to a wonderful start for Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang, following the announcement that they are expecting their first child together this year. The couple announced the happy news at the beginning of February, and it looks like they already have the perfect family home in which to raise their baby! Dermot and Dee live in London with their pet cats, and photos shared by the BBC Radio 2 presenter on Instagram have offered a glimpse at their ultra-cool interiors, filled with colourful wall art and movie memorabilia, and a gorgeous entrance hall with exposed brickwork, a log store and an industrial-style staircase, which they may have to do some baby-proofing to! Keep reading to see more of Dermot and Dee's stunning home…