﻿
17 Photos | Homes

Take a look inside Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright's stunning family home

The couple live with Rio's children, Lorenz, Tate and Tia

...
Take a look inside Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright's stunning family home
You're reading

Take a look inside Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright's stunning family home

1/17
Next

Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt and husband James Cannon have split after eight years of marriage
1-Kate-Wright-Rio-Ferdinand-house
Photo: © Instagram
1/17

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand often share insights into family life on Instagram, as they show off their impressive couple's workouts and spend time with Rio's children Lorenz, Tate, and Tia. Their social media profiles often give an access-all-areas look inside the lavish house they have shared since 2017, which boasts a fully-equipped gym, large garden and even its own swimming pool.

The couple, who started dating in 2016, have lived together for over two years. Kate appears to have put her own stamp on the property and added stylish touches like Jo Malone candles, fresh flowers, and family photos. Take a look through the gallery to see more of the couple's home…

Kate-Wright-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/17

Kate pulls out all the stops for special occasions like Christmas, where she enlisted professional decorators to create their beautiful display throughout the living room and dining room, which has light wooden flooring and cream sofas.

2-Rio-Ferdinand-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
3/17

The dining room features glass cabinets lining one wall to showcase their impressive wine collection. It has a long white dining table with cushioned chairs, and was filled with blue balloons to celebrate Father's Day.

3-Rio-Ferdinand-house-dressing-room
Photo: © Instagram
4/17

Lucky Kate often shares photos from her beautiful dressing room, which has a white carved wooden dressing table and cushioned seating.

GALLERY: 14 celebrity glam rooms and dressing rooms that have to be seen to be believed

4-Rio-Ferdinand-house-candles
Photo: © Instagram
5/17

The 27-year-old has displayed a collage of family photos next to a Jo Malone candle and vase of flowers.

5-Rio-Ferdinand-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
6/17

In the hallway, there is a wooden dresser with an ornate silver-framed mirror hanging overhead, and surrounded by lanterns. There is a lightbox with "The Ferdy" written on it, and more beautiful flowers in glass vases.

2-Rio-Ferdinand-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
7/17

The entrance to Rio and Kate's home has an open staircase with cream carpets and wooden bannisters. The wide hallway has parquet flooring and appears to lead through to the family living room, kitchen and back garden.

3-Rio-Ferdinand-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
8/17

Kate posted this sweet photo showing off herself and Rio's daughter in matching checked ensembles, offering a glimpse inside their living room in the process. The room has parquet flooring and a monochrome colour scheme, with cream floor-length curtains and a cream sofa adorned with black patterned cushions.

MORE: 33 of the most stylish celebrity living rooms

4-Rio-Ferdinand-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
9/17

This sweet family photo from Christmas shows more of the living room, which is filled with natural light thanks to the large windows, and has a couple of cream sofas where Rio, Kate and the children can relax.

5-Rio-Ferdinand-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
10/17

The kitchen is fitted with glossy black cabinets and appliances, with integrated double ovens and a central island unit featuring contrasting white worktops.

6-Rio-Ferdinand-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
11/17

The dining room also has a monochrome colour scheme, with dark walls and the same parquet flooring that runs through the hallway and living room. There is a huge dining table with contrasting chairs, while sliding doors lead through to an extra seating area.

7-Rio-Ferdinand-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
12/17

There is a smaller round dining table with four chairs in the kitchen, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking the garden.

8-Rio-Ferdinand-house-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
13/17

Rio shared this photo of himself eating breakfast in the relaxed dining area, offering a peek at the sprawling patio area behind him, which has outdoor seating and various toys and games.

9-Rio-Ferdinand-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
14/17

The footballer couldn't resist sharing a photo from his stylish bedroom when he was surprised with balloons from each of his children on his birthday. The room has light grey carpets and pale green wallpaper, with double doors that lead out into the hallway.

10-Rio-Ferdinand-house-balcony
Photo: © Instagram
15/17

There is a wraparound glass balcony on the first floor of the home, which overlooks the huge family garden.

11-Rio-Ferdinand-house-garden
Photo: © Instagram
16/17

The couple have an incredible home gym kitted out with all of the equipment Rio and Kate could possibly ever need, while the sliding glass doors allow the couple to do their workouts both inside and outside on the patio.

MORE: See more celebrities with their own amazing home gyms

12-Rio-Ferdinand-house-gym
Photo: © Instagram
17/17

Rio and Kate often share photos of their couple's workouts on social media – and their pet dog even gets in on the action! This gym has state-of-the-art machines and equipment for Rio to get a full body workout with no need to ever leave the house.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...