21 Photos | Homes

See inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's beautiful family home

The Loose Women star moved in with her boyfriend in 2018

It has been over a year since Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash moved into their 'together home' with her two sons, and the pair have wasted no time in putting their own stamp on the property, where they welcomed their baby son Rex together in June. Both share regular glimpses inside their home on Instagram, showing their on-trend tropical bedding, Stacey's son Leighton's one-of-a-kind bed, and the amazing autumnal display the couple had installed outside the front door as an early birthday gift to Stacey. In recent weeks, Stacey has wowed fans with her organisation hacks, and regularly shares glimpses inside their super-tidy house with her 'tap to tidy' posts on Instagram.

The living room is one of the recent rooms to have a makeover, with the built-in shelving surrounding the television removed to make way for this neater space, where her children's toys are stored away in baskets, and baby Rex has his own ball pool next to the TV. Keep reading to see more of Stacey and Joe's home…

How cosy is this living room setup? Stacey and Joe have a huge white media unit for their television, surrounded by open shelving where they have several framed photos and ornaments on display. And that's not all; her two sons can set up their own individual TVs on the floor, where they can relax on beanbags while playing on their games consoles.

It seems little Rex has the best view in the house! His baby chair is right next to the TV, as dad Joe proved when he shared this sweet snap of their front room on Instagram. 

Stacey and Joe had a new kitchen fitted in January, with white cabinets and grey worktops as a brighter alternative to their previous kitchen. The island unit has two grey stools lined up for breakfast time, and two striking pendant lights hang overhead to add the perfect finishing touches.

Stacey and Joe's modern kitchen has a skylight, spotlights, and under-cupboard lighting, while narrow integrated shelving next to the fridge provides a clever storage solution for cookbooks and appliances. Meanwhile, Stacey proved they are just like any other proud parents by displaying their kid's artwork and photos on the double fridge-freezer.

The family can all sit together at this long white dining table at mealtimes, which has seating for six and a high chair for baby Rex. It is positioned next to an exposed brick wall, and Stacey has positioned lots of family photos around to add a personal touch.

One of the most striking features in Stacey and Joe’s house is this exposed brick wall. The couple have already placed some ornaments and keepsakes on the built-in shelves, while a vase of fresh flowers adds a pop of colour on the white kitchen work surface.

Stacey gave her pantry the 'tap to tidy' treatment in January, with everything from pasta to potatoes neatly organised in rattan trays, glass jars and baskets.

The family bathroom is also pristine, with built-in shelving to store their toiletries, and a grey bath board balanced over the bath.

In December, the couple transformed their front door into a magical ode to Christmas. It looked like a winter wonderland! This isn't the first time that Stacey and Joe have used their doorway so fabulously, as you're about to see...

In October, Stacey and Joe impressed fans again with this autumnal display, which included a wreath on the door, and a huge archway comprised of sunflowers, leaves and colourful foliage. Adding to the look was a crate topped with a selection of pumpkins, with a wicker basket and a bale of hay.

Joe and Stacey's garden has an outdoor sofa and table with a firepit, where the couple can sit and enjoy the summer evenings.

Stacey shared a peek inside her son Rex's nursery when she had a sort out of his drawers, showing how everything has been neatly-folded, and an array of cute toys and photos are on display on top.

Stacey allowed her son Leighton to design his own bed, in a ploy to encourage him to sleep in his bedroom on his own. The bed looks like a giant shark's mouth eating a boat – where the youngster can sleep every night.

As well as providing the perfect backdrop to Stacey’s Instagram photos, the brick wall also serves as a great place to display family photos, including this snap of Joe and Stacey in a silver frame.

This hilarious video from Stacey’s Halloween celebrations gives a better glimpse at the couple’s open plan living room and kitchen area, which can be seen reflected in the glass doors behind her. The kitchen features white cabinets with patterned wall tiles and a breakfast bar with pendant lights hanging overhead.

Joe shared a photo of himself, Stacey, and one of her sons relaxing on the sofa before he flew out to Australia for I’m a Celebrity. The couple have started adding some decorative touches to their new home, including hanging a shelf in the corner where they have put a metallic vase on display.

Stacey and Joe's bedroom has pale grey carpets and an upholstered bedcover, with green palm leaf bedding to add a splash of colour. The duvet cover matches the couple's bedside tables, which are wooden with a contrasting green drawer.

Stacey shared a peek inside her and Joe's bathroom on Instagram, revealing it's the only place she can have time away from the demands of being a mum. The room has a tropical wallpaper on the back wall, with open shelving to display a gold flamingo ornament.

Stacey couldn’t resist giving her followers a look inside the new walk-in wardrobe, which she and Joe share. The Loose Women star enlisted professional home organisers to help curate the space, which has several rails to store the couple’s clothes, and drawers for their jewellery.

The mum-of-two showcased her perfectly organised jewellery collection, which has been divided by style in drawers within her walk-in wardrobe.

