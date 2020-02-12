﻿
8 Photos | Homes

8 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to follow

All the inspo from Lucy Mecklenburgh, Lydia Bright, and more

...
8 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to follow
You're reading

8 celebrity home renovation Instagram accounts to follow

1/8
Next

11 modern bedroom ideas you'll love
lucy mecklenburgh home instagram account
1/8

A slew of influencers launched interiors Instagram accounts last year, and now a whole host of celebrities are jumping on the bandwagon and showing off their renovation projects. Some are tackling one room at a time, while others have taken on the demolition of an entire house but whichever way you’re going about it, we’re sure these will provide you with invaluable inspiration. Here’s who to follow now.

 

Lucy Mecklenburgh

@lucymeckhome 

Fitness star Lucy Mecklenburgh’s interiors account comes in light of her pregnancy. Her first post revealed a sneak peek at her baby’s nursery, which was shortly followed by a before and after photo of her kitchen. When it comes to design details, Lucy has opted for a muted palette of sandy beige, with architectural furniture to offset soft cotton and linen furnishings.

chloe lloyd home instagram account
2/8

Chloe Lloyd 

@chloelloydhome 

Model Chloe Lloyd started her Instagram account almost a year ago after moving in with former Union J star and husband Josh Cuthbert in Surrey. Each room exudes character in the form of graphic cushions and wall art, abstract furniture and metallic finishes. Handily, Chloe also tags where she buys everything from. 

Made In Chelsea star Melissa home Instagram account
3/8

Harry Baron and Melissa Tattam 

@melissatattamhome 

Made In Chelsea star Melissa says she did work experience in an interior design shop when she was 18 as it’s always been a passion of hers, and she certainly seems to know what she’s doing. The living room boasts a built-in fireplace, sheepskin rugs and a sophisticated colour palette of black, grey and white, while warm lighting compliments minimalist furniture.

jess wright home Instagram account
4/8

Jessica Wright

@jesswrighthome

TOWIE star Jess Wright’s home is no exception from the glamour we expect from the show. From glass cabinets to dramatic chandeliers, each room could easily be mistaken for that of a hotel- except Jess’ furniture is near enough all high street. Winning. 

lydia bright home Instagram account
5/8

Lydia Bright 

@lydiabrightshome 

Adding to the burgeoning group of TOWIE stars showcasing their home renovations, Lydia Bright started her own Instagram transformation account in November. She’s yet to reveal much detail, though she recently shared a photo of the first finished room: a loft bedroom featuring polished black wood flooring. 

SEE: Lydia Bright shares a peek at her home renovation as due date nears

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen home instagram account
6/8

Alex and Olivia Bowen 

@thebowen_home 

Alex and Olivia Bowen stole the nation’s hearts when they fell in love on Love Island, and now we’re falling for their house too. The pair have only just moved in, but are using inspiration images to show how they hope to transform each part of their home. They’ve also revealed select details including the corner of Olivia’s dressing room, and their flooring options.

Ferne McCann home instagram account
7/8

Ferne McCann 

@fernemccannhome 

Ferne McCann launched her home account late last year, and has since shared photos she is using for her own inspiration, as well as one completed room: her daughter’s nursery. Judging by her existing posts, Ferne is opting for a modern and minimalist vibe with rustic details (case in point: log-burner).

Kady McDermott and Myles Barnett home instagram account
8/8

Kady McDermott and Myles Barnett

@ourbungalowproject_ 

Kady McDermott made her TV debut on reality show Love Island, and has now turned her hand to renovating a bungalow into a 4-bedroom house in Hertfordshire. With the help of her former TOWIE boyfriend Myles Barnett, she is in the process of transforming the property into a modern space with “homely” details. To date, Kady has reposted various inspiration photos from Pinterest including a free-standing copper bath, a glass kitchen roof and exposed brick walls.

SEE: 26 of the most stylish celebrity bedrooms

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...