﻿
17 Photos | Homes

See inside Wayne and Frankie Bridge's stunning family home in Surrey

The couple live with their sons Parker and Carter

...
See inside Wayne and Frankie Bridge's stunning family home in Surrey
You're reading

See inside Wayne and Frankie Bridge's stunning family home in Surrey

1/17
Next

Queen Rania of Jordan makes powerful visit to local community
1-Frankie-Bridge-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
1/17

If you’re looking for interior design inspiration, look no further than Frankie Bridge, who lives in a gorgeous Surrey home with husband Wayne Bridge and their two sons, Parker and Carter. The Saturdays singer regularly shares photos from the family home on social media, featuring a huge kitchen, stylish living room and a walk-in wardrobe that we could only dream of.

The wardrobe features in several of Frankie’s Instagram snaps, with the fashion-conscious star often posing amid the floor-to-ceiling rails and shelving to showcase her latest style picks. Meanwhile, her sons Parker and Carter are lucky enough to have their own playroom and amazing bedrooms, as well as a large garden to play in. Scroll through the gallery to see more of Frankie and Wayne’s home…

2-Frankie-Bridge-house-rug
Photo: © Instagram
2/17

As well as sharing a sweet moment between a mother and two sons, fans were obsessed with Frankie's Berber rug in this photo, which is from Wayfair.

3-Frankie-Bridge-house-stairs
Photo: © Instagram
3/17

The staircase had a festive makeover for Christmas, with a lit-up garland draped over the banister and adorned with silver and white baubles, and Frankie has two pillar candles on glass holders underneath the stairs.

MORE: Frankie Bridge's chic dressing room renovation will inspire you to redecorate

4-Frankie-Bridge-kitchen-bar-stools
4/17

Frankie and Wayne have added a pop of colour to their otherwise all-white kitchen with these pale pink bar stools from Gubi, which cost around £500 each.

5-Frankie-Bridge-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
5/17

One bedroom in the couple's home has a mirrored chest of drawers and cream carpets, with blue, white and red star print bedding and storage baskets.

10-Frankie-Bridge-walk-in-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
6/17

How we’d love a wardrobe like Frankie’s! The singer appears to share a huge walk-in wardrobe and dressing room with her husband, with rails and storage cabinets lining the walls, plus large mirrors so they can choose the perfect outfit.

11-Frankie-Bridge-walk-in-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
7/17

Another part of the wardrobe has a floor-to-ceiling display of Frankie’s handbags, along with a large drawer unit where she can store her other accessories neatly.

12-Frankie-Bridge-son-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
8/17

Frankie’s lucky sons have amazing bedrooms judging by this photo; the mum has bought a fun cabin bed from Cuckooland where Parker or Carter will be able to create their own den, play and sleep.

1-Frankie-Bridge-house-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
9/17

The wardrobe features in several of Frankie’s Instagram snaps, with the fashion-conscious star often posing amid the floor-to-ceiling rails and shelving to showcase her latest style picks

2-Frankie-Bridge-kitchen-dining-room
Photo: © Instagram
10/17

Frankie shared a glimpse inside her open plan kitchen and dining room in a post to celebrate her eldest son Parker’s fifth birthday in October. The room has dark wooden flooring, rustic beams across the ceiling and a dining table that overlooks the garden via glass doors.

3-Frankie-Bridge-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
11/17

The kitchen is equally stylish, with grey fitted cabinets and integrated appliances, plus an island unit that can double up as a breakfast bar and place to prepare food. The couple have installed Eichholtz lights over the breakfast bar, but she has some high street buys too, including a Marks & Spencer mug.

4-Frankie-Bridge-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
12/17

Just a normal morning in the Bridge household! Frankie and her sons played around in their wide hallway ahead of Christmas 2017, showing off their beautiful Christmas tree and glass double doors that lead into the living room.

5-Frankie-Bridge-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
13/17

Frankie posted an amusing video of husband Wayne dancing to Baby Shark, offering a look inside their living room in the process. The huge room has a neutral colour scheme, with a cream corner sofa and large decorative lamp on display on top of three stacked suitcases.

6-Frankie-Bridge-lounge
Photo: © Instagram
14/17

The mum-of-two has added a decorative touch to the otherwise neutral room with a zebra print chair. A textured rug has been placed on the wooden floor alongside the cream corner sofa.

7-Frankie-Bridge-lounge-fireplace
Photo: © Instagram
15/17

Wayne and Frankie’s living room has a gorgeous traditional fireplace with an ornate metal surround, which stands out from the rest of the room, which has white walls and soft cream carpets.

8-Frankie-Bridge-playroom
Photo: © Instagram
16/17

Frankie’s sons Carter and Parker appear to have their own playroom that is filled with toys and games, all kept organised in wicker storage boxes. While the room is mostly white, Frankie has added an accent wall with a pop of fuchsia over the fireplace.

9-Frankie-Bridge-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
17/17

The young boys took over their parents’ bed one morning, and Frankie couldn’t resist sharing a photo on Instagram. Much like the rest of the house, the room is painted in a pale shade with cream carpets and white bedding.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...