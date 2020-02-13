Inside former Strictly pro Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella's Los Angeles home

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella's relationship is going from strength to strength since they met on Dancing with the Stars in 2018. Not only have they recently announced their engagement and the news they are expecting their first child later this year, but Nikki has also moved in with Artem at his house in Los Angeles. Speaking to Life and Style about how they ended up living together, Nikki recalled: "I was supposed to do a show in New Zealand right when my lease was up. Then I couldn't do the show but had given up my place, so I was like 'Hey, can I live with you?'" The loved-up couple often share photos inside their home on Instagram, primarily showing their newly-renovated kitchen, which is ideal for entertaining and often doubles up as a space for Artem to workout. Keep reading to see more of Nikki and Artem's house…