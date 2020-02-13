﻿
Inside former Strictly pro Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella's Los Angeles home

The engaged couple are set to welcome their first child together this year

...
Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella's relationship is going from strength to strength since they met on Dancing with the Stars in 2018. Not only have they recently announced their engagement and the news they are expecting their first child later this year, but Nikki has also moved in with Artem at his house in Los Angeles. Speaking to Life and Style about how they ended up living together, Nikki recalled: "I was supposed to do a show in New Zealand right when my lease was up. Then I couldn't do the show but had given up my place, so I was like 'Hey, can I live with you?'" The loved-up couple often share photos inside their home on Instagram, primarily showing their newly-renovated kitchen, which is ideal for entertaining and often doubles up as a space for Artem to workout. Keep reading to see more of Nikki and Artem's house…

The kitchen was given a modern makeover in 2019, with grey patterned tiling on the walls, and grey cabinets with brass handles and open shelving. Marble worktops add to the luxurious aesthetic, and the couple have appliances including a microwave and coffee machine out on display.

Artem often uses the open floor space next to his kitchen for home workouts, with this snap offering a look at his breakfast bar, which has stylish black and brass bar stools lined up to tie in with the colour scheme.

The couple has a statement brass pendant light from Buster and Punch hanging over their island unit, with fresh flowers and a candle adding the decorative finishing touches.

The ground floor of the property appears to be completely open plan, with a spacious living room, kitchen and dining area, with wooden flooring throughout and light walls.

While the kitchen is striking with a mixture of prints and metallic accents, Artem has opted for a minimalistic look in the rest of his living area, with a cream armchair positioned next to the kitchen and a large animal head wall hanging on the wooden-panelled wall.

The living room has an open fireplace with an ornate carved wooden mantelpiece and mirror hanging overhead, while a show-stopping chandelier light fixture adds to the luxurious feel of the space.

Nikki shared a peek inside the couple's bedroom after getting a new mattress, showing their double bed which has a huge cream upholstered headboard, and matching wooden dressing tables on either side, which have been topped with white table lamps and framed photos.

Romantic Artem has built his wife-to-be an office at their home. Nikki shared a look at the room ahead of the renovation, telling fans: "My @theartemc is building me an office! He's so amazing! And sooooo talented!!"

