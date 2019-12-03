Phillip Schofield continues to live with his wife Stephanie after he came out following 27 years of marriage, and has praised her for being an "incredible" support following the revelation. The pair live near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, and filmed scenes together for his ITV show, How to Spend it Well at Christmas, at the property only a couple of months ago.
The TV show offered a look at their stylish interiors, while Instagram photos shared by Phillip have shown more of their family home, which has a large conservatory and dining room, and a spacious garden. Keep reading to see more of where Phillip and Stephanie live…
