See inside Dancing on Ice host Phillip Schofield's house with wife Stephanie

Phillip and Stephanie continue to live together after he came out

See inside Dancing on Ice host Phillip Schofield's house with wife Stephanie
See inside Dancing on Ice host Phillip Schofield's house with wife Stephanie

Phillip-Schofield-How-to-Spend-it-well
Photo: © ITV
Phillip Schofield continues to live with his wife Stephanie after he came out following 27 years of marriage, and has praised her for being an "incredible" support following the revelation. The pair live near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, and filmed scenes together for his ITV show, How to Spend it Well at Christmas, at the property only a couple of months ago.

The TV show offered a look at their stylish interiors, while Instagram photos shared by Phillip have shown more of their family home, which has a large conservatory and dining room, and a spacious garden. Keep reading to see more of where Phillip and Stephanie live…

Phillip Schofield house sitting room
Photo: © Instagram
We love the way Phillip and Stephanie have added pops of vibrant colour and prints to their lounge with this array of textured, Aztec print cushions. The couple have numerous ornaments and plants lining the windowsill, with a tripod lamp placed in the corner.

Phillip Schofield house living room
Photo: © Instagram
The living room of Phillip's home is spacious and stylish, with cream carpets, a complementing sofa and a wooden cabinet and round dining table. A number of lamps and candles are scattered around to change the ambience of the room, while a large wooden mirror hangs on the walls.

Phillip Schofield lounge Christmas
Photo: © Instagram
Phillip and Stephanie decorated their living room for Christmas with stockings hanging over the fireplace, logs by the fire and pine cones scattered to add a decorative touch.

Phillip Schofield lounge
Photo: © Instagram
On the opposite side of the room there is a midnight blue Chesterfield sofa that has also been topped with patterned cushions, and is placed next to a traditional open fireplace, where the family hung their stockings in the lead-up to Christmas.

Phillip Schofield house lounge
Photo: © Instagram
Phillip doesn't shy away from bold prints – both in his wardrobe and in his home. The This Morning presenter has added statement patterned curtains to this room, which is furnished with a wooden desk topped with family photos and a traditional clock.

Phillip Schofield house kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
Phillip's kitchen has black glossy worktops, with cream painted brick walls and an AGA oven. The This Morning host can be seen relaxing in the kitchen with a glass of red wine, while other photos show him with a Scrabble mug, featuring his initial, P.

Phillip Schofield house hallway
Photo: © Instagram
Phillip shared a video of himself testing gadgets around his home, offering a unique glimpse at his hallway. The walls have wooden panelling and have been painted a muted blue-grey shade, with a mirror and pin board hanging on the walls.

Phillip Schofield house conservatory
Photo: © Instagram
This video, filmed in the conservatory, offers another peek at the family garden, which appears to have a large trampoline on the lawn.

Phillip Schofield conservatory
Photo: © Instagram
Phillip's home has a large conservatory which is the ideal spot for family dinners and celebrations – in this case, his daughter Ruby's 22nd birthday. The room has a long wooden dining table topped with a metallic runner, plants and candles, while a sofa can be seen in the background.

Phillip Schofield house conservatory
Photo: © Instagram
The conservatory also housed the family's huge Christmas tree over the holidays. There is plenty of space for relaxing and socialising in this large room, with a leather sofa and seating, a coffee table and separate dining area, which overlooks the back garden.

Phillip Schofield house garden
Photo: © Instagram
The TV presenter and his wife filmed scenes for How to Spend it Well at Christmas in their home, and gave a glimpse at their spacious garden, which had been decked out with an array of festive lights and models.

