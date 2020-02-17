﻿
8 Photos | Homes

8 celebrities with their own amazing home cinemas

Get inspiration from Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and more stars

Photo: © Instagram
According to Pinterest, home cinemas are one of the biggest interiors trends for 2020, with searches up 368 percent year on year. Planning to create one of your own? Get inspiration from these fabulous celebrity home cinemas in the homes of Khloe Kardashian, Denise Van Outen and more. Popcorn at the ready…

Khloe Kardashian

An entire wall of this room has been filled with a huge TV screen for Khloé Kardashian to relax and watch her favourite movies in the comfort of her own home. The back wall of the screening room is lined with a plush velvet sofa, with numerous cushions to ensure Khloé and her guests are truly comfortable. In addition, there are two beds where Khloé and a friend could recline side-by-side to watch TV, with a table filled with jars of snacks and sweets in the middle. The room has a neutral colour scheme, with mood lighting, velvet cushions and fluffy faux fur throws adding to the ambience.

Photo: © HELLO!
Julie Neville

Not only does it have a gym and pool that could rival a high-end health club, but Phil Neville and his wife Julie's house also boasts its own amazing home cinema, which they gave HELLO! an exclusive peek inside. Described by Julie as the most popular room in the house, it is part games room, part home cinema, with a wraparound sofa and huge TV, as well as jars of sweets so the family can indulge while watching a movie.

John Caudwell

Wow! With its fabulous art-deco design, plush armchairs and black-and-white movie posters on the walls, John Caudwell's home cinema could easily be mistaken for a luxurious movie theatre. The incredible renovation project was shown in John's Channel 4 documentary, Expensive Home: Building for a Billionaire, which took a look at the £65million renovation project on the billionaire's £250million Mayfair home.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

When Chrissy Teigen and John Legend bought their Beverly Hills mansion in 2016, it came with this impressive screening room, featuring velvet-cushioned walls and cosy sofas and armchairs to snuggle up on. They'd be mad not to keep it!

Photo: Trulia

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

It has been 15 years since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston lived together in Beverly Hills, but the screening room they installed in their home (which is currently on the market for £34million) still remains. With plush velvet panelling on the wall, traditional beams on the ceilings and a colour palette featuring rich shades of red and green, this would have no doubt been one of their favourite rooms in the house.

Photo: Tyler Hogan

Jennifer Lawrence

As home cinemas go, it doesn't get much better than this outdoor screening area at Jennifer Lawrence's New York penthouse. Although those views across Manhattan and the Hudson River may distract you from your movie.

Photos: Compass Realty

Photo: © HELLO!
Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen treated her daughter Betsy with a special cinema room at their home, where she can sit and watch her favourite rooms. The cosy space has sofas and bean bags, a leopard print rug and lots of quirky cushions, including a tiger-print and one that reads 'Reserved', so she can save the best seat for herself.

Kris Jenner

Like her daughter Khloe, Kris Jenner also has a private cinema at her home in Los Angeles. The room has custom seating with matching footstools, and a pair of vintage chairs next to the screen. We also spy a Hermes blanket to snuggle up under while watching a movie. Bliss.

Photo: Architectural Digest

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

