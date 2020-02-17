According to Pinterest, home cinemas are one of the biggest interiors trends for 2020, with searches up 368 percent year on year. Planning to create one of your own? Get inspiration from these fabulous celebrity home cinemas in the homes of Khloe Kardashian, Denise Van Outen and more. Popcorn at the ready…
Khloe Kardashian
An entire wall of this room has been filled with a huge TV screen for Khloé Kardashian to relax and watch her favourite movies in the comfort of her own home. The back wall of the screening room is lined with a plush velvet sofa, with numerous cushions to ensure Khloé and her guests are truly comfortable. In addition, there are two beds where Khloé and a friend could recline side-by-side to watch TV, with a table filled with jars of snacks and sweets in the middle. The room has a neutral colour scheme, with mood lighting, velvet cushions and fluffy faux fur throws adding to the ambience.