Inside Tipping Point host Ben Shephard's family home with wife Annie

Ben Shephard has a busy career working on Good Morning Britain, Tipping Point and Ninja Warrior, but he appears to love nothing more than spending time at home with his wife Annie and their two sons. The TV presenter often shares photos from the beautiful house on Instagram showing their stylish interiors and their incredible garden, which he is evidently proud of.
A keen gardener, Ben has been growing his own fruit and vegetables at home, and also has his own gin bench and fire pit in the garden where he can sit and relax. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Ben's house…