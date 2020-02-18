﻿
Inside BRIT Awards host Jack Whitehall's lavish London home

The comedian lives in South West London, where he grew up

1/7

Comedian and BRIT Awards host Jack Whitehall lives in Putney, where he grew up with his parents and two siblings Molly Louise Anushka and Barnaby William Frances. He’s renowned for his quips about his upbringing in the area and being a 'posh boy from Putney', but we've noticed that he also reveals parts of his home in his Instagram posts. Naturally, these aren't your standard home photos (see turkey soaking in the bath), but they do give a clear picture of where the star lives. Take a look...

2/7

The living room

Jack's living room features a lime green sofa and rustic wooden floors. There's also a dining table with wooden chairs matching the floors.

3/7

The kitchen

Doing his best Salt Bae impression, Jack stands in his kitchen featuring cream cupboards and marble worktops. There's a silver oven and cooker hood, and it opens on to Jack’s back garden via big glass doors. 

4/7

The bookcases

Apparently Jack does a lot of reading, because almost all of the walls in his living area feature overflowing bookcases. There's also a fireplace and a large oval-shaped mirror in a wooden frame.

5/7

The bathroom

Turkey aside, Jack Whitehall’s bathroom features a white freestanding bath with a wooden shelf in one corner, black and white walls and a polished silver tap.

6/7

The bedroom

Jack is yet to reveal much of his bedroom, but what he has shared is that he has a signed photo from the Chuckle Brothers on his bedside table.

7/7

The toilet

In keeping with the bathroom, the toilet also features white walls and a white sink, and marble counters. Jack adds to the décor with a green plant that sits in a matching marble pot. On the wall hangs a photo of Die Hard protagonist John McClane in a black frame because, in the words of Jack, "Why have a picture of a relative in your lavatory when you can have a picture of John McClane".

