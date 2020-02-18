﻿
Getting ready for the Brit Awards! Inside Maya Jama’s stunning London home

There's plenty of room for Maya's glam squad...

As Maya Jama gets preened and pampered for the 2020 BRIT Awards, we take a look at the Radio 1 star's fabulous home. Following her split from artist Stormzy in 2019 after four years together, Maya Jama bought her very own home in London. This is a huge feat not only for the fact that she is just 25, but for the fact that she is the first homeowner in her family. And judging by her Instagram photos, the Radio 1 presenter is living in luxury. From a large balcony to a spacious open-plan living room, kitchen and dining area, Maya’s home has it all. Here’s everything we’ve spotted so far.  

The view

As seen in a photo of Maya posing in her dressing gown, the property boasts a large balcony overlooking London. It features glass railings that span all edges.

The living room

If you follow Maya on Instagram you’ll probably have seen her living room before. It features large olive green sofas with silver cushions and a coordinating silver rug on wooden floors. She keeps photo frames on a gold cabinet with glass platforms. We’ve also seen many house plants in the background of her Instagram Stories.  

The kitchen

The open-plan living room leads on to the kitchen where you can see glossy white cupboards and two built-in ovens. Dark grey worktops and tiling complete the minimalist aesthetic.

Maya also has a large round dining table with grey chairs, where she has hosted dinner parties for her friends.

The bedroom

Back in 2016, Maya posted a photo of her old bedroom featuring a large double bed with a grey frame, white bed linen and plenty of pillows. There was also a glass bedside cabinet, a light box with the words ‘hey blud clart’, and grey carpet. Though this isn’t her current bedroom, we’re sure her new one will have similar vibes.  

