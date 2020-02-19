Inside Frank and Christine Lampard's incredible £10million London home

They tend to keep their relationship away from the public eye, but Frank and Christine Lampard have given fans an insight into their family life on social media, where they have each shared photos inside their incredible home. The couple lives in London with their daughter Patricia, one, as well as Frank's daughters Luna and Isla from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.
Their house is worth an estimated £10million and has a spacious open plan living area, and a garden where they appear to enjoy having barbecues in the summer. As you can imagine, the house is beautifully decorated, with a white and grey colour scheme throughout the ground floor, offset by patterns and metallic accents, as well as lots of personal touches. Isn't it gorgeous?