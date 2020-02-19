The Duke of York has kept a low profile at his home, Royal Lodge Windsor, since announcing he was stepping down from royal duties in November. Prince Andrew, who turns 60 on 19 February, is also expected to mark his milestone birthday in private, most likely at the Grade II-listed property he shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
The 30-room residence was previously the Queen Mother’s Windsor home until her death in 2002, and has undergone significant renovation since Andrew has lived there, with reports that he has added an indoor swimming pool.
The York's family home also played host to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding reception in October 2018, with a fairground set up in the garden for a third celebration the following day.