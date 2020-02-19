﻿
See inside Demi Lovato’s mind-blowing Hollywood Hills mansion

It’s up for sale for £7million.

Singer Demi Lovato first purchased her Hollywood Hills mansion back in 2016. Two years later, she attempted to sell the property but decided to rent it out (for a cool £31,000 per month) after she failed to find a buyer. Now, the residence is back on the market for £7million, featuring three storeys, four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two walk-in wardrobes, a games room, a swimming pool and a sky lounge overlooking the prestigious neighbourhood. Take a look.

The ground-floor living room

On the ground floor, a minimalist living room opens out on to a courtyard with artificial greenery via floor-to-ceiling glass doors. There's also a tiled terrace.

The double-height living room

Upstairs, there’s another living room spanning the height of floors two and three. This one opens on to a balcony overlooking the Hollywood Hills. The listing on realtor.com says, “The light-filled, open floor plan offers custom design with a double-height living room, Fleetwood pocket doors, and floor-to-ceiling windows revealing the panoramic, city views.”

The sky lounge

On the “upper club level”, a bar and games room opens out on to a spacious terrace complete with glass balcony and modern furniture. In the games room, you’ll find a pool table, and two large flat-screen televisions. According to the listing, the residence is located at the end of a quiet road above the famed Chateau Marmont with the sky lounge offering an escape from "the excitement of Sunset Strip".

The bedroom

One of four bedrooms, the master suite features its own sitting room, two walk-in wardrobes and an ensuite. The windows span two walls for panoramic views like those downstairs.

The kitchen

Marble countertops, an extra large island and an outdoor grill make up the kitchen. Once outside and past the swimming pool, you’ll also find a rustic-style gazebo designed for entertaining dinner guests.

The swimming pool

The zero-edge swimming pool sits next to a lounge area and an outdoor bar. Assuming that the outdoor furniture will come as part of the purchase, there are modern chairs and sun loungers in keeping with the contemporary design that runs throughout the house. 

