It has been a life-changing 18 months for Stacey Dooley since competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. Not only is she loved-up with her professional dance partner Kevin Clifton, but she has also landed some amazing career opportunities and moved into a new home following her split from ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott.
While she doesn't get the opportunity to spend as much time at home as she may like due to her busy career, Stacey has wasted no time in putting her own stamp on her flat, with lots of personal mementos, house plants aplenty and an effortlessly cool Scandi-vibe with fluffy throws and minimalistic interiors. In short? It's stunning!
The living room looks super-cosy and stylish, no wonder Stacey said: "I love being at home." The 32-year-old has added decorative touches with vases of fresh flowers and pampas grass reeds in the fireplace, Diptyque candles and a sheepskin rug on the wooden flooring. Keep reading to see more of Stacey's home…