Stacey Dooley's Scandi-style home is stunning – take a look inside

It has been a life-changing 18 months for Stacey Dooley since competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. Not only is she loved-up with her professional dance partner Kevin Clifton, but she has also landed some amazing career opportunities and moved into a new home following her split from ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott.

While she doesn't get the opportunity to spend as much time at home as she may like due to her busy career, Stacey has wasted no time in putting her own stamp on her flat, with lots of personal mementos, house plants aplenty and an effortlessly cool Scandi-vibe with fluffy throws and minimalistic interiors. In short? It's stunning!

The living room looks super-cosy and stylish, no wonder Stacey said: "I love being at home." The 32-year-old has added decorative touches with vases of fresh flowers and pampas grass reeds in the fireplace, Diptyque candles and a sheepskin rug on the wooden flooring. Keep reading to see more of Stacey's home…

Lucky Stacey received a generous housewarming gift in November, a chic black velvet sofa from Heal's, which ties in perfectly with the minimal aesthetic of her living room. She showed how it had been positioned against one wall, with a black glossy table adorned with fashion magazines and candles in front of it.

Stacey has been sharing glimpses inside her new home since moving in during the summer, but has said it is a work in progress. "I'm gonna sort the flat out this month. I'm gonna show you before and after because, I'm sure this is as interesting for you, as it is for me," Stacey captioned one photo, which showed a round mirror propped against the wall in one room alongside a plant.

Stacey showed the after result of this cosy corner on Instagram, showing how the dark rug has been replaced with a white sheepskin one, and the house plant swapped for a vase of pampas grass.

These paintings, which were in the bedroom of Stacey's former apartment, are yet to find a home in her new residence. They are currently waiting to be hung and have been positioned against the wall alongside another vase of flowers.

The living room looks like the perfect blank canvas for Stacey to add her own style to, with wooden flooring, plain cream walls, and an open fireplace. The first additions the documentary maker has put into the room include a black glossy coffee table, a lamp, and a selection of candles.

The kitchen and living room area appears to be open plan, with a modern kitchen area featuring a breakfast bar for extra food preparation and dining space. Pendant lights hang overhead, while Stacey has already filled the built-in shelving with artwork and ornaments.

Stacey shared a better look at the living space in this black-and-white photo, which showed the cabinets that line the back of the room, and the sheepskin rug she had added to the otherwise minimalistic décor.

Stacey has yet to sort out her bedroom, and revealed she is currently sleeping on a mattress on the floor. "Watches Marie Kondo once…" she jokingly captioned this photo, which showed her mattress on the floor in the middle of the room, which is empty other than a vase of flowers.

