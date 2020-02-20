Jon Bon Jovi is selling his incredible New Jersey estate – and it's fit for royalty

Jon Bon Jovi is selling his incredible 15-acre estate overlooking New Jersey's Navesink River, and it would definitely make an ideal US base for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Bon Jovi frontman, who is set to record a charity single for Prince Harry's Invictus Games in March, has listed the High Point Estate for $20million USD (£15,534,000) with Christie's International Real Estate.
Boasting panoramic water views, sprawling grounds with an outdoor swimming pool, and a residence spanning 18,000-square-foot, we can't imagine why he would ever want to sell, but he does have an impressive property portfolio, including a £14million home in the trendy Greenwich Village area of Manhattan, which he bought in 2017.
The second floor of the residence has two wings; one for the family, and the other for guests or staff. In the family wing there are four en-suite bedrooms, including the master suite with a balcony and master bath with a free-standing bathtub, his-and-hers walk-in wardrobes, a seating area and kitchenette. Meanwhile, the guest wing has a full gym with bathroom and staff quarters, and the staff quarters include two bedrooms, a full bathroom and kitchen.
MORE: 12 outrageous celebrity home features
That's not all; there are also an additional four outbuildings within the grounds of the estate; a three-bedroom carriage house, a pub with a billiards area, a recording studio with seven double garages underneath, and a workshop and storage building. There is even a dock and boat lift for the new owners to take advantage of its picturesque riverfront location. Take a look inside…