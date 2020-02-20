﻿
Jon Bon Jovi is selling his incredible New Jersey estate – and it's fit for royalty

The Livin' on a Prayer singer is recording a charity single for Prince Harry's Invictus Games

Jon Bon Jovi is selling his incredible 15-acre estate overlooking New Jersey's Navesink River, and it would definitely make an ideal US base for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Bon Jovi frontman, who is set to record a charity single for Prince Harry's Invictus Games in March, has listed the High Point Estate for $20million USD (£15,534,000) with Christie's International Real Estate.

Boasting panoramic water views, sprawling grounds with an outdoor swimming pool, and a residence spanning 18,000-square-foot, we can't imagine why he would ever want to sell, but he does have an impressive property portfolio, including a £14million home in the trendy Greenwich Village area of Manhattan, which he bought in 2017.

The second floor of the residence has two wings; one for the family, and the other for guests or staff. In the family wing there are four en-suite bedrooms, including the master suite with a balcony and master bath with a free-standing bathtub, his-and-hers walk-in wardrobes, a seating area and kitchenette. Meanwhile, the guest wing has a full gym with bathroom and staff quarters, and the staff quarters include two bedrooms, a full bathroom and kitchen.

That's not all; there are also an additional four outbuildings within the grounds of the estate; a three-bedroom carriage house, a pub with a billiards area, a recording studio with seven double garages underneath, and a workshop and storage building. There is even a dock and boat lift for the new owners to take advantage of its picturesque riverfront location. Take a look inside…

The solid wood double doors at the front of the property open into this beautiful two-storey entrance hall, which has limestone flooring and a custom circular staircase.

The living room has 12-foot-high ceilings and features intricately painted woodwork and parquet flooring, adorned with a huge floral rug to complement the patterned armchairs. There are three sets of double doors that lead out to the garden, and offer impressive river views.

At the far end of the room there is a log-burning fireplace with a large mirror positioned above to further accent the river views.

The dining room was designed especially to encourage dinner conversations, with a round table and striking brick barrelled ceiling, featuring a striking pendant light hanging from the centre.

The kitchen also has a brick barrelled ceiling and wide-planked wooden flooring, with yellow walls and wooden cabinets creating a rustic feel.

The property also has a more intimate family room that looks ideal for cosy nights in, with wooden beams on the ceiling, a fireplace and lots of comfy seating, with doors leading out to the outdoor terrace.

The outdoor terrace has a fireplace and pergola, where the musician and his family could sit and watch sailboats passing by on the river.

The swimming pool, meanwhile, is entered through a courtyard and is set within Renaissance-inspired gardens, with a patio, shady pergola, two cedar bath cabanas and a separate kitchen and laundry room.

