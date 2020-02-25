9 celebrities who have a side hustle flipping homes – from Jennifer Aniston to Ellen DeGeneres

Not only do they have incredibly successful careers in the worlds of film, TV and music, but these stars are also making huge additional incomes through real estate. The likes of Jennifer Aniston and her friends Courteney Cox and Ellen DeGeneres have all got a passion for investing in properties, which they renovate before selling on – often at a huge profit. Get to know more about the celebrity side hustle that is helping these stars to make millions…
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston has previously admitted if she wasn't an actress, she'd loved to be an interior designer, and she definitely appears to have the talent for it. The Friends star has bought and renovated several properties before selling them on at a profit, including her former marital home with Brad Pitt, which is on the market for £34million, and still features the heated marble flooring, pub and private screening room the former couple installed when they lived there.