7 Photos | Homes

Inside the home Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel just sold

The reality star bought the property as an investment

Inside the home Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel just sold
Inside the home Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel just sold

Fearne Cotton unveils new bedroom wall colour
Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has sold her ‘spare’ Hamptons home for a whopping £1.8million. The news comes just weeks after she sold her apartment in New York neighbourhood SoHo for £2.8million, which had been on the market for three years. Bethenny had originally listed her Hamptons home in Bridgehampton for £2.55million back in May 2018 after she bought the house as an investment in 2017. Now, the reality star has finally sold it (with a profit of approximately £20,000), and the photos are every bit as impressive as you’d expect.

It’s a gated seven bedroom, six bathroom estate complete with large outdoor pool and plenty of outdoor space.

SEE: 9 celebrities that have a side hustle flipping homes

The house is also framed by a wraparound veranda which leads indoors to a huge foyer with an open-plan staircase and a large skylight.

Bright light is also favoured throughout the rest of the house with high ceilings and walls of windows.

The kitchen is fitted with brand new stainless steel appliances and leads on to a breakfast room.

Interiors are the work of a known celebrity designer, and the house was sold fully furnished. Downstairs, a large gathering room comes complete with a white marble wet bar and a large set of French doors that open on to the patio and pool.

SEE: Lisa Vanderpump talks about rumoured new 'RHOBH' castmate

Marble also features as counter tops in the bathrooms.

Previously, Bethenny had argued with fellow Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer over whether the property was a wise investment. “You don’t know real estate,” Bethenny said. “You own an apartment and a house in the Hamptons. I own five properties as we speak. When you start being successful at something, call me back.” Bethenny went on to announce her departure from the reality series last year. 

Photos: Compass.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

