Inside Jamie Oliver's incredible £6m Essex house with wife Jools

Jamie Oliver and his family made a big change over the summer, after moving out of their home in Hampstead Heath, north London, to a country mansion in Essex. The celebrity chef now calls the village of Finchingfield – dubbed one of the most picturesque in England – home, after moving to Spains Hall, a £6million 16th century mansion.
The Olivers' new home is located on a 70-acre estate and includes a six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables. Jools has already given fans a sneak peek inside with a few photos of her children exploring their new surroundings, and it's as beautiful as you would imagine. Keep reading to see inside their new base, as well as their former London home…