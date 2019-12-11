﻿
Inside Jamie Oliver's incredible £6m Essex house with wife Jools

The Jamie and Jimmy's Friday Night Feast host lives in Essex

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
Jamie Oliver and his family made a big change over the summer, after moving out of their home in Hampstead Heath, north London, to a country mansion in Essex. The celebrity chef now calls the village of Finchingfield – dubbed one of the most picturesque in England – home, after moving to Spains Hall, a £6million 16th century mansion.

The Olivers' new home is located on a 70-acre estate and includes a six-bedroom farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables. Jools has already given fans a sneak peek inside with a few photos of her children exploring their new surroundings, and it's as beautiful as you would imagine. Keep reading to see inside their new base, as well as their former London home…

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
In what appears to be the children's new playroom, there are glass-fronted cabinets to store all their toys, and a comfy floral-patterned armchair where little River can relax.

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
Jools shared a photo of this sweet moment when her sons Buddy and River were playing together at home, offering a look in their living room, which has wooden flooring and brown leather sofas. The room has wooden panelling around the walls, with lots of windows to fill the space with light.

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
The family's new property has lots of original period features, including an open fireplace in the living room, where they have added lots of family photos on the mantelpiece. Jools and Jamie have a patterned rug on their wooden floor, and a large taupe footstool where their son Buddy can do his homework in front of the fireplace.

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen has tiled flooring and wooden panelling on the walls, with huge windows to flood the space with natural light. There appears to be an island unit with two bar stools where the family can dine, as seen here in Jools sweet snap of her youngest son River.

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
It looks like little River has plenty of place to play in his new home, and his parents have hung a chalkboard on the wall in one of their rooms for him to get creative, while more of his toys are scattered on the floor.

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
Family mealtimes take place at this long wooden table, which has bench seating topped with patterned cushions, and with paintings of fruit and flowers hanging on the wall behind them.

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
Just like in their old house, Jools has added personal touches with framed photos and vases of flowers, along with a selection of luxury Diptyque candles.

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
Fans got a peek in the family garden when Jools shared a photo of one of her daughters revising for her exams while lying on their lawn, with colourful trees, hedges and a wooden swing hanging in the background.

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
What an amazing space for River Rocket to play! Although the playroom has a dark colour scheme, Jools has added pops of colour with a fun rainbow neon light, a colourful rug and a green stool. The toddler’s books are all on display on metal shelving, while his toys can be tidied away into a wooden cabinet once he’s finished.

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
"I like hanging out here," Jools captioned this photo showing a traditional open fireplace within her home. While the room has a muted grey colour scheme, there are pops of colour from the various children's toys scattered around the fireplace, along with the rainbow rug from Jools' My Little Bird collection.

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
Jools previously shared a glimpse at one of her favourite corners of her house, where she has an array of family mementos and framed photographs on display, alongside ornaments and a vase of flowers.

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
There are lots of sentimental touches around the home, including framed family photos, and even the first bottle of perfume Jamie ever bought for Jools when they were teenagers. Jools has also decorated her dressing table with jars of fresh flowers and a burning candle to add to the ambience of the room.

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
Jools has also shared a photo from the most important room of the house – the kitchen! As you would expect from the celebrity chef, it is well equipped, with various size steel saucepans hanging on the walls, and other essentials stored within a wooden island unit at the centre of the room.

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
There is also a cream range cooker in the kitchen, along with a sign paying homage to Hampstead, the area they live in. Jools appears to enjoy decorating the home for holidays and special occasions such as Valentine's Day, in this case hanging a heart garland across the room and preparing a treat for "the other 4 loves of my life".

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
The long wooden dining table has seating for the entire family and their guests, and is topped with fresh flowers. A few framed prints and pieces of art are hung up on the wall behind the table, reminding the children to eat their greens, and "rise & shine".

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
Jools shared a photo of her seven-year-old son Buddy Bear relaxing on her bed in some cowboy boots, adding the caption: "Schools out, how many times am I going to have to ask them to take their shoes off this holiday xxx." And while Buddy Bear did look extremely cute, Jools' followers were more focused on where her huge grey and gold bed was from, along with noting some of the other design details, such as framed prints that read "Peace" and "Kiss".

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
Jamie and Jools' son Buddy became the envy of children around the UK when it was revealed he sleeps in a unique treehouse-style bed. The seven-year-old climbs up wooden steps to reach his bunk, which has a light inside and currently has some Christmas decorations hanging on the sides.

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
Jools shared a peek inside their home office with this photo of Jamie hard at work. A large wooden desk takes pride of place, while a retro print and framed photos line the walls. This room may also serve as a relaxing spot for Jamie at the end of a long day; a cabinet behind the desk can be seen lined with spirits and liqueur.

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
A piano sits within one of the family rooms on the ground floor, the perfect place for the children to practice their musical skills, and in Buddy's case – learn how to play Mary had a little lamb. This room has traditional wooden flooring with a patterned rug, and floor-length patterned curtains at each of the large windows.

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
Jools said baby River Rocket's nursery is her "absolute favourite" room in the house. The lucky toddler's room has been filled with toys and colourful furniture, with patterned wallpaper and framed prints lining the walls.

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
The Olivers pulled out all the stops for their family Christmas hanging colourful decorations from the ceilings and the tree. The piece de resistence was this neon Elvis sign, which attracted many comments of admiration on Instagram.

