﻿
18 Photos | Homes

18 celebrity wardrobes and glam rooms that have to be seen to be believed

Prepare for wardrobe envy from the Kardashians, Jenna Dewan and more celebs

...
18 celebrity wardrobes and glam rooms that have to be seen to be believed
You're reading

18 celebrity wardrobes and glam rooms that have to be seen to be believed

1/18
Next

It's Holly Willoughby as you've never seen her before
Jenna-Dewan-walk-in-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
1/18

With access to clothing and beauty products from the world's most sought after brands, and the budget to buy the same shoes and handbags in every colour it's no wonder these celebrities have huge walk-in wardrobes and dressing rooms many of us could only dream of.

Many celebs – from the Kardashians to Catherine Zeta-Jones – have dedicated entire rooms in their homes to their clothes and beauty collections, and luckily for us, they've shared a unique insight into the lavish rooms on social media.

From Khloé Kardashian's fitness closet to her mum Kris Jenner's room entirely devoted to her Birkin handbags, we've rounded up some of the most extravagant celebrity wardrobes and glam rooms. Prepare to be green with envy…

Jenna Dewan

Step Up star Jenna Dewan unveiled her perfectly-organised walk-in wardrobe on Instagram, after enlisting a professional organiser to tackle her impressive clothing and footwear collection, and we're so envious! As well as having several rails to hang her tops and trousers, she also has a glass display cabinet to showcase her shoes, while hats line the top shelf of the wardrobes.

Ferne-McCann-walk-in-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
2/18

Ferne McCann

Talk about wardrobe goals! Ferne McCann invested in a walk-in wardrobe after saying it had always been a dream of hers, and the room has been styled to perfection, with herringbone flooring and grey wooden wraparound units with clothing rails, shelves for accessories, and drawers to store everything else.

RELATED: See inside the most stylish celebrity bedrooms

Millie-Mackintosh-walk-in-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
3/18

Millie Mackintosh

Millie Mackintosh has been in nesting mode after moving into her new house with husband Hugo ahead of the birth of their baby girl, and that included hiring the Style Sisters to tackle her walk-in wardrobe and dressing room. The former Made in Chelsea star has floor-to-ceiling shelving for her shoes, rails lined with colourful dresses, and an entire cupboard for knitwear. Jealous, us?

Khloe-Kardashian-hair-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
4/18

Khloe Kardashian

Not only does Khloe Kardashian have an entire wardrobe dedicated to her sportswear, she also has one just for her hair extensions! The extensions are colour co-ordinated and neatly-hung on rails, while wigs are on display on wig stands at the top of the wardrobe.

5-Khloe-Kardashian-fitness-wardrobe
5/18

Khloé Kardashian:

Workout fanatic Khloé Kardashian has an entire 150-square-foot wardrobe dedicated to her fitness gear, which was customised by LA Closet Design, and has been filled with dozens of pairs of trainers, clothing, sports bras and fitness equipment. There's even a mini fridge stocked with Fiji water to ensure Khloé stays hydrated during her workouts.

Photo: LA Closet Design

Khloe-Kardashian-glam-room
Photo: © Instagram
6/18

Khloé Kardashian

With huge mirrors surrounded by lights, marble counters and a huge stash of hair and makeup products, Khloé's glam room could easily be mistaken for a beauty counter. Like her sisters, Khloé enlisted Martyn Lawrence Bullard to design the room to reflect her personality and provide the perfect spot for her to get ready.

Rochelle-Humes-wardrobe-glam-room
Photo: © Instagram
7/18

Rochelle Humes

Lucky Rochelle Humes has a huge walk-in wardrobe and dressing room at the home she shares with husband Marvin and their two daughters. A full-length mirror surrounded by Hollywood-style light bulbs offers the perfect spot for Rochelle to assess her outfits, while behind her there appears to be a dressing table and mirror where she can do her hair and makeup.

10-Frankie-Bridge-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
8/18

Frankie Bridge:

Frankie Bridge and her husband Wayne share a huge walk-in wardrobe and dressing room which is fitted with custom shelving and rails to display all of the clothes and accessories. And while The Saturdays star has an enviable footwear collection, she recently thrilled fans by showing off her original S Club Juniors denim jacket from her time in the pop group as a teenager.

Kate-Hudson-shoe-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
9/18

Kate Hudson

How gorgeous is Kate's shoe closet?! The actress shared a look inside the perfectly organised dressing room on Instagram, showing her amazing footwear collection on floor-to-ceiling shelving.

7-Catherine-Zeta-Jones-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
10/18

Catherine Zeta-Jones:

Catherine Zeta-Jones' wardrobe has to be seen to be believed! The Feud actress shared a video tour of the closet on Instagram in February 2017, and it is filled to the brim with bags, dresses, shoes and scarves. Some of her most coveted items, including her Chanel bags and clutches, were displayed on glass shelves while her dozens of Hermes silk shawls were neatly folded on a rack.

Catherine-Zeta-Jones-shoe-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
11/18

Catherine Zeta-Jones

CZJ has the shoe cupboard of dreams at her home! The mum-of-two gave fans a glimpse at her amazing designer footwear collection on Instagram, writing: "A girl can never have too many shoes!"

2-Blake-Lively-shoe-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
12/18

Blake Lively:

She's known for her impeccable sense of style, so it's not surprising that Blake Lively has an incredible wardrobe dedicated to just her shoes. The Gossip Girl star shared this photo of her shoe collection on Instagram, and it's filled with an array of amazing designers including Givenchy, Charlotte Olympia and Manolo Blahnik.

3-Kylie-Jenner-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
13/18

Kylie Jenner:

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family's walk-in wardrobe could be mistaken for a designer shoe shop! Kylie once gave fans a tour of her closet in a video posted on her official app, and it is filled with footwear, accessories and clothing from every designer you could think of.

GALLERY: Inside the Kardashians' lavish homes

4-Kris-Jenner-Birkin-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
14/18

Kris Jenner:

No one does a walk-in wardrobe quite like the Kardashians. The huge wardrobe at Kris Jenner's mansion features a special display especially for her Birkin handbags, which are estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of pounds. The sign may read "Need money for Birkin", but we think she's doing alright!

6-Mariah-Carey-shoe-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
15/18

Mariah Carey:

Mariah Carey said her walk-in wardrobe is always her favourite room in the house, and we can see why! Floor-to-ceiling shelving displays the singer's footwear collection, while a plush pink and gold armchair offers the perfect spot for Mariah to try on her shoes.

MORE: 8 minimalist bedroom ideas for a stylish space

8-Kim-Kardashian-wardrobe
Photo: © Instagram
16/18

Kim Kardashian:

Kim Kardashian's wardrobe isn't quite as organised as the rest of her family. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared this photo from inside her huge dressing room on Instagram in 2014, writing: "Trying to pick out an outfit struggle."

9-Paris-Hilton-wardrobe-instagram
Photo: © Instagram
17/18

Paris Hilton:

Paris Hilton's wardrobe was organised chaos, with an assortment of colourful clothes on display. Jewellery and accessories line the top of a mirrored storage unit, while a dazzling chandelier added the opulent finishing touches to the glamorous room.

11-Mark-Zuckerberg-wardrobe-rail
Photo: © Facebook
18/18

Mark Zuckerberg:

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's wardrobe is understated to say the least. The entrepreneur gave a peek inside his clothing collection with this photo, joking: "First day back after paternity leave. What should I wear?"

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...