18 celebrity wardrobes and glam rooms that have to be seen to be believed

With access to clothing and beauty products from the world's most sought after brands, and the budget to buy the same shoes and handbags in every colour it's no wonder these celebrities have huge walk-in wardrobes and dressing rooms many of us could only dream of.
Many celebs – from the Kardashians to Catherine Zeta-Jones – have dedicated entire rooms in their homes to their clothes and beauty collections, and luckily for us, they've shared a unique insight into the lavish rooms on social media.
From Khloé Kardashian's fitness closet to her mum Kris Jenner's room entirely devoted to her Birkin handbags, we've rounded up some of the most extravagant celebrity wardrobes and glam rooms. Prepare to be green with envy…
Jenna Dewan
Step Up star Jenna Dewan unveiled her perfectly-organised walk-in wardrobe on Instagram, after enlisting a professional organiser to tackle her impressive clothing and footwear collection, and we're so envious! As well as having several rails to hang her tops and trousers, she also has a glass display cabinet to showcase her shoes, while hats line the top shelf of the wardrobes.