﻿
7 Photos | Homes

Inside Michael Jackson's son Bigi’s jaw-dropping new mansion

It’s his first home.

...
Inside Michael Jackson's son Bigi’s jaw-dropping new mansion
You're reading

Inside Michael Jackson's son Bigi’s jaw-dropping new mansion

1/7
Next

Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller sells his incredible Bel-Air estate for £21.9million: see photos
blanket-jackson
1/7

Michael Jackson’s youngest son Blanket “Bigi” has bought an impressive £2million mansion in Calabasas, California as he turns 18. This is his first home, but the property is worlds away from what you’d expect from a debut buy.  

It’s set on 6400 square feet within a guard-gated community with a 24/7 security guard, and features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. There’s also a library, a swimming pool, a gym, a home cinema and a large walk-in wardrobe. Take a look.

michael-jackson-son-home-stairs
2/7

Upon entering via the iron and glass front doors, there’s a grand hallway with a large staircase and huge chandelier.  

SEE: Jennifer Aniston shares a peek inside her Beverly Hills home

michael-jackson-son-home-kitchen
3/7

In the kitchen, there’s a large island with stainless steel appliances, a sub-zero fridge and a wine and drink fridge.

michael-jackso-son-home-blanket-bar
4/7

There’s also a bar for entertaining guests.

SEE: Inside 26 of the most beautiful celebrity kitchens

michael-jackson-son-home-dining-room
5/7

Next door, there’s a large dining room with a hardwood table and another chandelier.

michael-jackson-son-home-living-room
6/7

The living room features a log fireplace that can also be found in the master suite upstairs.

michael-jackson-son-pool
7/7

As for outdoors, there’s a gated brick pool with a separate jacuzzi, as well as a barbecue station, a covered patio area and a large, perfectly-manicured lawn.

Elsewhere, the master suite comes complete with a king size bed, its own walk-in wardrobe, gym area and dual bathrooms with an extra large marble bath.  

Bigi got his new home just two weeks after turning 18 on 21 February, and though it seems expensive, the £2million price is nothing compared to the £23.5million that his father Michael’s Neverland Ranch is listed for.

Bigi’s property is also located just around the corner from his grandmother Katherine Jackson’s home where Bigi lived with his siblings since the death of their father. He is the last of his siblings to buy their own home – his older sister Paris now lives in the Topanga Canyon neighbourhood, while his older brother Michael lives in the seaside community of Rancho Palos Verdes, approximately an hour away from Bigi’s new residence. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...