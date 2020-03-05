﻿
10 Photos | Homes

10 top home décor buys you won't believe are from Amazon

Amazon's Home and Garden offering might surprise you

Amazon may not be the first place that springs to mind when you're looking for homeware, but the site actually has some amazing hidden gems covering everything from furniture to home accessories and then some. Whether you're looking for a new rug or some extra storage, we've rounded up some of the top home buys you'll love. Alexa, add to bag…

MORE: The top interiors trends for 2020 on Pinterest

Lifa Living round wall shelf unit

Whether you use it to display kitchen ingredients or your favourite living room accessories, this round wall shelf unit is a stylish and versatile addition to your home that works in almost any room of the house.

Round wall shelf unit, £29.74, Amazon

Beautify-copper-champagne-glasses
2/10

Beautify copper champagne flutes

Your Friday night drinks just got a whole lot cooler courtesy of these copper champagne flutes, which are presented in a gift box and will add the perfect finishing touch to your bar cart.

Copper champagne flutes, £16.99, Amazon

READ: The bargain kitchen buys loved by the Beckhams, Holly Willoughby & more

Soft-Berber-rug
3/10

Soft tribal cream Berber rug

Our love affair with Moroccan-style Berber rugs shows no sign of slowing down, and while some can set you back hundreds of pounds, this soft cream rug is an affordable take on the trend.

Cream Berber rug, £49.95, Amazon

Nordic-minimalist-vase
4/10

Minimalist Nordic flower vase

If you can't get enough of Scandi-style interiors, this minimalistic gold vase is for you. Ideal for displaying just a few of your favourite flowers or foliage, it's a bargain at £9.99.

Gold Nordic flower vase, £9.99, Amazon

READ: Minimalist bedroom ideas for a stylish space

Rattan-sunflower-wall-mirror
5/10

Rattan sunflower wall mirror

Rattan accessories and furniture are a must-have for 2020, and this sunflower wall mirror is an ideal way to try the trend, for little more than £20.

Rattan sunflower wall mirror, £21.57, Amazon

Green-velvet-tub-chair
6/10

Green velvet oyster shell tub chair

With its jewel-toned velvet fabric and classic oyster shell shape, this elegant tub chair looks far more expensive than its £170 price tag.

Velvet oyster shell tub chair, £169.98, Amazon

artifical-succulents-pack-of-three
7/10

Pack of three artificial succulents

Giving the appearance of succulents without the pressure of keeping them alive, these three artificial succulents will add a touch of greenery to any room.

Artificial succulents trio, £11.99, Amazon

Gold-bar-trolley
8/10

FineBuy gold serving trolley

Love entertaining? This gold round serving trolley will definitely impress your guests, whether you're using it to serve a cuppa or a cocktail.

Gold serving trolley, £104.95, Amazon

Copper-table-lamp
9/10

Copper dome-shaped table lamp

Whether it's for your bedside table or desk, you can't go wrong with this metallic table lamp, which is also available as a floor lamp.

Copper table lamp, £23.51, Amazon

Velvet-cushion-covers
10/10

Blush pink velvet cushion covers

For an easy and budget-friendly way to update your room, add this pack of two cushion covers to your next Prime order. These velvet cushions have a cool pom pom trim, and are available in array of colours to tie in with any room.

Pack of two velvet cushion covers, from £11.99, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

