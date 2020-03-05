10 top home décor buys you won't believe are from Amazon

Amazon may not be the first place that springs to mind when you're looking for homeware, but the site actually has some amazing hidden gems covering everything from furniture to home accessories and then some. Whether you're looking for a new rug or some extra storage, we've rounded up some of the top home buys you'll love. Alexa, add to bag…
Lifa Living round wall shelf unit
Whether you use it to display kitchen ingredients or your favourite living room accessories, this round wall shelf unit is a stylish and versatile addition to your home that works in almost any room of the house.
Round wall shelf unit, £29.74, Amazon