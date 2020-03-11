﻿
7 Photos | Homes

Friends star Courteney Cox shares a look inside her dreamy Malibu beach house

The Friends actress bought her house in 2010 and carried out extensive renovation work

Friends star Courteney Cox shares a look inside her dreamy Malibu beach house
You're reading

Friends star Courteney Cox shares a look inside her dreamy Malibu beach house

1/7
Next

Matt Baker reveals exciting plans following The One Show departure
Chloe Best
Courteney-Cox-house-terrace
Photo: © Instagram
1/7

Her famous purple apartment in Friends has given viewers interiors inspiration for decades, but Courteney Cox has an even more fabulous home in real life. The Monica Gellar actress lives in a beachside home in Malibu, California, which boasts its own swimming pool and tennis courts, all with stunning sea views and the privacy Courteney longs for – no wonder she has said she will never leave! There are also guest cottages on the site, and Ed Sheeran previously revealed that Courteney let him live there rent-free when he was working on a new album in 2013.

The 55-year-old often shares glimpses inside her house on social media after carrying out extensive renovation work, and it's clear she has an eye for design. Courteney previously wanted to be an architect, and made sure she put her own stamp on the house by scrutinising every detail during the renovation – even down to the colour of the tennis courts. Her approach certainly appears to have paid off! Keep reading to see more of Courteney's home…

Courteney-Cox-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
2/7

Courteney's living room has a calming neutral colour scheme, with cream sofas topped with chocolate-coloured cushions. The Friends actress has hung artwork on the walls, and has used vases of fresh flowers, table lamps and accessories to add the decorative finishing touches.

MORE: Celebrities who have a side hustle flipping homes

Courteney-Cox-house-piano
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

The mum-of-one has a talent for playing piano, and her video of a performance with her boyfriend Johnny McDaid's Snow Patrol bandmate offered another glimpse inside her living room, which has a television mounted on one wall and glass doors leading out to the garden.

Courteney-Cox-house-kitchen
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

The kitchen looks modern and stylish, with pale grey cabinets and white worktops, and open shelving to display kitchenware and accessories.

Courteney-Cox-house-sun-loungers
Photo: © Instagram
5/7

Courteney's house has two acres of gardens including a terrace with sun loungers where she can relax and enjoy the Californian weather.

Courteney-Cox-house-pool
Photo: © Instagram
6/7

We don't know what we're more envious of – Courteney's swimming pool or her amazing figure! The actress shared this video as she took a dip in the summer, showing how her home has an outdoor kitchen and dining area next to the pool which is ideal for entertaining.

RELATED: Inside Courteney's Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston's home

Courteney-Cox-house-tennis-court
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

Courteney's home has a tennis house and courts within the grounds, and she was reportedly very specific about choosing the perfect shade of smoky grey for the surface.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...