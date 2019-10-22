﻿
Inside Scarlett Moffatt's house: complete with bar, walk-in wardrobe and games room

The Great British Bake Off contestant lives with her boyfriend Scott Dobinson

Scarlett-Moffatt-living-room-table
Photo: © Instagram
Scarlett Moffatt proudly bought her first home in late 2017 following her success on shows including Gogglebox and I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. Now, the budding TV presenter is part of the new Great British Bake Off celebrity line-up, starring on tonight's Stand Up For Cancer episode alongside Eastenders actress Patsy Palmer, Inbetweeners star James Buckley and Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss. Her fame has afforded her a luxurious new-build home in a village in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, where she lives with boyfriend Scott Dobinson.

The house is said to have its own cinema, games room and open-plan kitchen, as well as four bedrooms. Scarlett said she felt "amazingly adult" after splashing out on the property, which is said to be worth £300,000 and is close to where her parents Betty and Mark live. 

The new Great British Bake Off contestant first shared a look inside her living room last year, showing her pretty blush pink sofa, zebra print rug and silver hammered metal coffee table, which she revealed was an affordable buy from JD Williams. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Scarlett's house…

scarlett-moffatt-new-room
2/12

Scarlett unveiled a bedroom makeover in early 2019, showing her fashion-forward brick-effect wallpaper, grey wooden flooring and new rug.

scarlett-moffatt-wardrobe
3/12

Scarlett also has her very own walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom she shares with boyfriend Scott.

Scarlett-Moffatt-home-bar
Photo: © Instagram
4/12

Scarlett revealed she spent less than £150 designing a fun bar area for her living room, which features souvenirs from her I'm a Celebrity days, and a personalised sign stating: "Scarlett's Bar".

Scarlett-Moffatt-guest-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
5/12

Former I'm a Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt appears to have taken inspiration from her time in the jungle when decorating her guest bedroom, which has an animal theme complete with wallpaper, cushions and even a bedside table featuring giraffe, zebra and tiger prints.

2-Scarlett-Moffatt-house-hallway
Photo: © Instagram
6/12

Scarlett's home has an open hallway with a full-length wall-mounted mirror where she often snaps her outfit of the day photos. The space has a muted colour scheme with white walls, wooden flooring and a welcome mat behind the front door.

3-Scarlett-Moffatt-house-bedroom
Photo: © Instagram
7/12

The 29-year-old's bedroom is painted white with cream carpets, but she has added splashes of colour with a rich green throw and fluffy rug. A decorative silver mirror hangs on the wall, while she also has a tripod lamp standing in the corner.

4-Scarlett-Moffatt-bedroom-1
Photo: © Instagram
8/12

Scarlett has placed glamorous mirrored bedside cabinets on either side of her double bed, and hung a dazzling chandelier light overhead.

Scarlett-Moffatt-bathroom
Photo: © Instagram
9/12

Talk about a dream bathroom setup! Scarlett has a wall-mounted television in her bathroom, ideally placed so she can catch up on her favourite TV shows while relaxing in the bath with a glass of wine.

5-Scarlett-Moffatt-house-living-room
Photo: © Instagram
10/12

The talking point of Scarlett's living room is this bright pink neon light, which features the quote: "Be a flamingo in a flock of pigeons." The room has wooden flooring and has been furnished with a baby pink velvet sofa.

6-Scarlett-Moffatt-house-sofa
Photo: © Instagram
11/12

Scarlett's gorgeous pink sofa is the perfect place for her pet dog to lie down! The dusky pink velvet design appears to have buttoned back detail and brightens up her living room perfectly.

6-Scarlett-Moffatt-house-Christmas
Photo: © Instagram
12/12

When she's not on the sofa, it appears Bonnie has a luxurious bed of her own to relax in! Scarlett shared a photo of her pet Chihuahua in a plush velvet bed next to her Christmas tree, which was adorned with all silver decorations.

