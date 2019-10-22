Inside Scarlett Moffatt's house: complete with bar, walk-in wardrobe and games room

Scarlett Moffatt proudly bought her first home in late 2017 following her success on shows including Gogglebox and I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. Now, the budding TV presenter is part of the new Great British Bake Off celebrity line-up, starring on tonight's Stand Up For Cancer episode alongside Eastenders actress Patsy Palmer, Inbetweeners star James Buckley and Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss. Her fame has afforded her a luxurious new-build home in a village in Bishop Auckland, County Durham, where she lives with boyfriend Scott Dobinson.
The house is said to have its own cinema, games room and open-plan kitchen, as well as four bedrooms. Scarlett said she felt "amazingly adult" after splashing out on the property, which is said to be worth £300,000 and is close to where her parents Betty and Mark live.
The new Great British Bake Off contestant first shared a look inside her living room last year, showing her pretty blush pink sofa, zebra print rug and silver hammered metal coffee table, which she revealed was an affordable buy from JD Williams. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Scarlett's house…