﻿
6 Photos | Homes

Inside Elton John's mind-blowing mansion where he is officially self-isolating

Elton and his family will be staying home amid coronavirus

Inside Elton John's mind-blowing mansion where he is officially self-isolating
You're reading

Inside Elton John's mind-blowing mansion where he is officially self-isolating

1/6
Next

Gary Lineker's son George, 28, shares video of himself on day 12 of coronavirus
Bridie Wilkins
elton john
1/6

Sir Elton John owns properties in several locations with his film-producer husband David Furnish: Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, Atlanta, London, Windsor and Nice. In an interview with The Telegraph, he even admitted to having too many but said, "It's a matter of creature comforts. It's nice to stay in your own place, and you just accumulate them." He and David purchased their Los Angeles property in 2012 for a cool £6million, with the intention to build a comfortable base for an expanding family which now includes two sons, Zachary, 9, and Elijah, 7. And that's exactly where Elton will be for the next few weeks. In a recent Instagram post, Elton shared that he would be staying home with his family amid the coronavirus outbreak, and here's where they'll be spending their time…

SEE: Celebrities affected by coronavirus: From Victoria Beckham to Ronan Keating

elton john living room a
2/6

The living room

Given Elton and David's reputation as art collectors, the house is a showcase of bold prints, including brightly-coloured designs seen in their living room. The room features white walls and wooden floors.

elton john home room a
3/6

The dining room

The downstairs is entirely open plan, including a large dining area marked by large white plinths. The same abstract art theme continues with baroque style dining chairs and a selection of glass vases framing the ceiling. According to Elton, it was important to make the house child-friendly, which explains why the vases were kept at a distance.

elton john pool a
4/6

The garden

Outside, the garden overlooks Los Angeles, and features a large swimming pool with concrete framing and matching concrete tables next to large white sofas on the terrace.

SEE: 14 of the most beautiful celebrity gardens

elton john kitchen a
5/6

The kitchen

A photo of David and his two sons on the youngest Elijah's birthday revealed their kitchen, with glossy white cupboards and a central island, as well as more kaleidoscopic artwork. A screen behind also revealed CCTV cameras set up throughout the house.  

elton john home a
6/6

The cinema room

Elton and David have their very own cinema room, with a screen spanning the height of one wall. It looks as though the room also has a pool table for entertaining guests and the children.  

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...