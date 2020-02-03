﻿
12 Photos | Homes

Inside Our Girl star Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's luxurious Essex home

The couple are planning to build their new dream home nearby

Chloe Best
Photo: © Instagram
Michelle Keegan has been enjoying spending more time at home after finishing filming on Our Girl, and now she will have even more opportunity to relax with her husband Mark Wright and their pet dogs after the introduction of the government's stricter coronavirus lockdown measures.

The 32-year-old even made a live appearance on This Morning from her bedroom, telling Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that her house had never been so clean ahead of the broadcast. But if all goes to plan, Michelle and Mark won't be living in their current home for much longer; the couple have snapped up a £1.3million home in Essex that they plan to tear down to build their new dream house in its place. It may not have everything they want, but their current home is still super-luxurious, with six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a gym. Mark and Michelle have occasionally offered glimpses inside the property on social media showing the glamorous furnishings and neutral colour palette that runs throughout – we can't wait to see what they do with their new home!

Photo: © ITV
Michelle made a TV appearance from her glamorous bedroom during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a white, grey and metallic colour palette throughout. The décor is super-luxurious, with a huge upholstered headboard on the bed that almost touches the ceiling, mirrored bedside tables and drawers, and a jewelled light fitting above the bed.

Photo: © Instagram
The actress gave a look at the couple's gravel driveway after receiving a delivery of her new Very collection. The exterior of their house is painted white with dark window frames and black tiles around the front door.

Photo: © Instagram
The couple have a wooden front door with glass panelling on the side, where they have positioned a silver lantern in the hallway.

Photo: © Instagram
Showing they’re just like any regular couple, Mark and Michelle enjoy the occasional takeaway in front of the television. Their living room has a cream colour palette, with a glass coffee table topped with candles, a vase of fresh flowers, and framed photos on display.

Photo: © Instagram
Mark and Michelle have lots of mirrored furniture in their home, including this console table that has been topped with glass candle holders and mirrored photo frames.

Photo: © Instagram
The entrance to the couple’s home has pale wooden flooring, with lanterns adding a decorative touch.

Photo: © Instagram
Michelle decorated the hallway for Christmas with a large Christmas tree and garland up the staircase, creating an impressive entrance to their home.

Photo: © Instagram
The kitchen is fitted with wooden cabinets, a wine fridge, and appears to have a central island unit for extra cooking and dining space.

Photo: © Instagram
Michelle’s outfit selfies have offered fans a glimpse inside her bedroom, which has a similar muted colour scheme to the rest of the house, with floor-to-ceiling curtains, cream carpets and bedding. A television is mounted on the wall opposite the bed, and it appears they let their pet dogs sleep in with them too.

Photo: © Instagram
The bathroom offers plenty of space for beauty-lover Michelle to stash all of her essentials, with a built-in shelf next to the bath, and an additional shelving unit opposite. The room has been fitted with a white suite, including a free-standing bathtub.

Photo: © Instagram
Another bathroom has a grey colour scheme, with charcoal tiles inside the shower cubicle, and a chrome towel rail fitted on the wall.

