Inside the supermodels' homes where they are self-isolating

Though the implications of coronavirus are certainly serious and we're sure we speak for everyone when we say we just want it to be over, there's also a sense of solidarity. People across the world have united to support one another and we're all in the same boat: actresses, actors, teachers, bartenders, children, adults, OAPs – for once, the pecking order is on pause. Supermodels are no exception. Just like everyone else, they're self-isolating indoors, and they've all given a look at their homes in the process.
Emily Ratajkowski
Em Rata lives in a characterful house in Los Angeles with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The building is designed to look like a converted warehouse, and there's plenty of colour and house plants.