Inside the supermodels' homes where they are self-isolating

From Hailey Bieber to Kendall Jenner

Bridie Wilkins
Though the implications of coronavirus are certainly serious and we're sure we speak for everyone when we say we just want it to be over, there's also a sense of solidarity. People across the world have united to support one another and we're all in the same boat: actresses, actors, teachers, bartenders, children, adults, OAPs – for once, the pecking order is on pause. Supermodels are no exception. Just like everyone else, they're self-isolating indoors, and they've all given a look at their homes in the process.

Emily Ratajkowski

Em Rata lives in a characterful house in Los Angeles with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The building is designed to look like a converted warehouse, and there's plenty of colour and house plants.

Josephine Skriver

Victoria's Secret angel Josephine Skriver lives in Nashville with her singer-songwriter boyfriend Alex DeLeon, and the pair had a clear vision for the décor: Hygge. The Danish word means cosiness, and that's exactly what Josephine achieved. The home has a black and white colour theme with lots of Scandi-inspired wooden features including the logs beneath her bed.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall lives in a mansion in Beverly Hills which she bought from Charlie Sheen in 2017. Her and her sisters have posted a few photos of her home before, but this is the first time we have seen her backyard, featuring a large fire pit and a pool with pink underwater lighting.

Bella Hadid

Bella previously lived in an apartment with artist The Weeknd until the couple went their separate ways. Now, she lives on her own in New York, though it is unclear whether she is there or at her family farm in Pennsylvania right now. What we do know is that she has been self-isolating for over a week and, apparently, has been snacking on burritos. 

Hailey Bieber

Hailey and Justin live in Beverly Hills in a home which Justin paid £6.9million for last year. The pair often share glimpses of the property and, when she joined a slew of celebrities who have also taken to TikTokking their free time away, Hailey gave a view of what looks like a makeshift recording studio with a keyboard, microphone and speakers in the background.

Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio moved into a £3.5million home in Los Angeles in October 2019. It features five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a two-car garage which Sara seems to have transformed into a home gym.

Elsa Hosk

Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk lives in a loft in New York neighbourhood Soho with her long-term model boyfriend Tom Daly. The loft has a Scandi aesthetic, with bleached wooden floors, leather furniture, and shaggy rugs.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi, 24, lives in New York in a £3.09million apartment complete with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a chef's kitchen. She put her kitchen to good use when she returned home from travelling for work last week, when she cooked dinner for her boyfriend Zayn Malik and their friends. According to an Instagram Story she posted, she has been there ever since, apart from one trip to buy groceries.

Romee Strijd

Dutch model Romee, who also made her name walking for Victoria's Secret, lives in her hometown Amsterdam with her boyfriend Laurens Van Leeuwen. The apartment has high ceilings with white walls and black tiled flooring throughout.

Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill grew up in Colorado but moved to New York when she was first signed as a model. She also has a second home in LA, which is where she is currently self-isolating. It has a cream and white colour theme, with lots of greenery and several chandeliers and candles. She also has her puppy Tate to keep her company.

