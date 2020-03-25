Inside The Body Coach Joe Wicks' 2 family homes in London and Los Angeles

Joe Wicks has become the nation's new PE teacher following school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Body Coach has been streaming live fitness classes on YouTube, with viewers tuning in around the world to join in with the workouts that are filmed in his living room.
While Joe is currently spending time at his house in Richmond, west London, he also owns a property in Santa Monica, where he will no doubt be looking forward to returning to once it is safe to do so. The 33-year-old often shares glimpses into his home via Instagram posts with his wife Rosie and their children Indie and Marley, and it has a modern open-plan kitchen and dining area, a garden and of course, a home gym.
Joe's PE lessons have been recorded in his living room, which has built-in shelving on either side of the fireplace to display plants and personal mementos, grey carpets and pale grey walls. Keep reading to see more of his two houses…