Inside The Body Coach Joe Wicks' 2 family homes in London and Los Angeles

Joe has been sharing live PE lessons on YouTube during the COVID-19 pandemic

Chloe Best
Photo: © Instagram
Joe Wicks has become the nation's new PE teacher following school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Body Coach has been streaming live fitness classes on YouTube, with viewers tuning in around the world to join in with the workouts that are filmed in his living room.

While Joe is currently spending time at his house in Richmond, west London, he also owns a property in Santa Monica, where he will no doubt be looking forward to returning to once it is safe to do so. The 33-year-old often shares glimpses into his home via Instagram posts with his wife Rosie and their children Indie and Marley, and it has a modern open-plan kitchen and dining area, a garden and of course, a home gym.

Joe's PE lessons have been recorded in his living room, which has built-in shelving on either side of the fireplace to display plants and personal mementos, grey carpets and pale grey walls. Keep reading to see more of his two houses…

Photo: © Instagram
While Joe moves all of the furniture out the living room for his videos, it normally has a television on the wall in place of the world map, with a wooden coffee table on the floor and lots of extra storage for their children's toys.

Photo: © Instagram
The sofa is a pale grey cord fabric that is topped with complementing blush pink and grey cushions, with a copper side table and lamp alongside it, and a circular mirror hanging overhead.

Photo: © Instagram
The downstairs of Joe and Rosie's house is open plan, with the front door leading straight into the living room area, which opens out to the kitchen and dining room. The room has a light colour scheme with concealed white kitchen cabinets and subway tiles on the walls, but patterned flooring at the rear of the house adds a pop of colour.

Photo: © Instagram
The house looks ideal for entertaining, with bi-fold doors leading out to the terrace and garden, where Joe and Rosie hosted a dinner party for their friends in the summer.

Photo: © Instagram
Joe has his own home gym to do his workouts, which is fully-equipped with an array of weights, kettlebells and cardio equipment. One wall has been covered with a large mirror, while shelving displays a selection of his awards.

Photo: © Instagram
The Body Coach and his wife also own a second home in Santa Monica, California, and he gave fans a tour of the property on Instagram in 2019.

Photo: © Instagram
Joe's Californian residence feels light and airy, with high ceilings and plenty of windows to let in sunlight. The kitchen area has wooden units with green wall tiles and a breakfast bar lined with stools for dining.

Photo: © Instagram
The living room area has wooden flooring with cream sofas that tie in with the light colour palette. It has plenty of space for the children to play or for Joe to workout, and has a set of double doors leading out into the garden.

Photo: © Instagram
Joe and Rosie's bedroom is accessed via a set of double doors, and has a double bed with a dream catcher hanging overhead, and has been decorated in neutral tones like the rest of the property.

