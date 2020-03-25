﻿
9 Photos | Homes

Inside Madonna's incredible Lisbon palace where she is self-isolating

Madonna is staying at her £6million home in Portugal amid coronavirus

How to clean your house properly to protect from coronavirus
Bridie Wilkins
Madonna is just one of many celebrities who have taken to self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic. She lives in Lisbon with her six children: Lourdes, 22; Rocco, 19; David, 13; Mercy, 13; and seven-year-old twins Estere and Stella, after moving there in 2017 to support her son David's dream of playing football. The £6million home is a converted 18th-century palace and has four floors, four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a guesthouse and even a separate cottage for caretakers. Since staying indoors, Madonna has shared several photos of her home, and it really is fit for a princess.

The bedroom

Madonna's master suite features high ceilings and a large bed with a quilted green headboard. She has white linen bedding, and a photo of artist Michael Jackson and actress Debi Mazar hanging above her bed.

The kitchen

Madonna's kitchen captures Portuguese culture with a collection of baskets hanging from string across her ceiling. The room is white and has a rustic aesthetic from a concrete sink and worktops, and a large stainless steel oven that sits within its own cove.

The bathroom

In a controversial video where Madonna called coronavirus "the great equaliser" since "it doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell," she revealed her luxurious bathroom. It is white with a large marble bath and marble walls, while Madonna seems to have quite the collection of toiletries which take up near enough every surface.

The living area

Madonna's main living area has blue walls with coordinating floor-to-ceiling curtains and wooden floors. She also has a painting of Frida Kahlo on the wall, and a collection of guitars.

A different view of Madonna's living area showing her son David playing the guitar revealed cream carpets and a cream sofa.

The garden

Madonna shared a post on Instagram Stories revealing a terrace surrounding the house. We're sure she has a larger back garden, but this area revealed plenty of plants and glass doors.

The coffee table

In her living area, Madonna keeps a selection of books on a large black wooden table, next to a glass vase of tulips.

The playroom

A post of her daughter playing cards revealed an upstairs room which seems to be the playroom, with beige carpets and white walls. The hallway has blue walls.

