Inside Boris Johnson's home where he is self-isolating at Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson lives in a four-bedrooom flat above No 11 Downing Street, previously home to former Prime Ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair who both opted for the larger apartment over No 10 in order to have more room for their families. Boris made history when he moved into the property with his now-fiancée Carrie Symonds back in July 2019, since the apartment had only ever been home to Prime Ministers' wives or husbands (Carrie was just his girlfriend at the time). He has of course spent a lot of time there since becoming Prime Minister last year, but now he won't be going anywhere further than there and No 10, since he has taken to self-isolating amid coronavirus. Following his own advice, Boris has shared several posts confirming his decision to stay home until it is safe to do otherwise, and he has revealed a look at areas of Downing Street we have never seen before. Take a look.
