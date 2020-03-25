﻿
7 Photos | Homes

Inside Boris Johnson's home where he is self-isolating at Downing Street

Boris is staying home amid coronavirus

Bridie Wilkins
Prime Minister Boris Johnson lives in a four-bedrooom flat above No 11 Downing Street, previously home to former Prime Ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair who both opted for the larger apartment over No 10 in order to have more room for their families. Boris made history when he moved into the property with his now-fiancée Carrie Symonds back in July 2019, since the apartment had only ever been home to Prime Ministers' wives or husbands (Carrie was just his girlfriend at the time). He has of course spent a lot of time there since becoming Prime Minister last year, but now he won't be going anywhere further than there and No 10, since he has taken to self-isolating amid coronavirus. Following his own advice, Boris has shared several posts confirming his decision to stay home until it is safe to do otherwise, and he has revealed a look at areas of Downing Street we have never seen before. Take a look.

The office

A post revealing his office showed high ceilings with cream walls and coordinating curtains. The furniture is all made of a dark wood, including a large desk for Boris, and a cupboard behind him. The room also has a huge curved mirror with an antique gold frame, and there is a Union Jack flag leaning on one wall.

The boardroom

The main boardroom for Boris' conferences features a long green table, with green velvet curtains and cream walls, and a fireplace where there is also a small clock and a painting on the wall. The ceiling is white, and there is a large gold chandelier.

Another view of one of the boardrooms revealed two bookcases on either side of the door.

The hallway

Before Boris took to self-isolating, he would guide visitors through the hallways of Downing Street, featuring wooden floors and a patterned cream rug. There are also two mirrors on the walls.

The conference room

In one of the conference rooms where events are held, there is a baroque style rug on the wooden floors, and antique paintings and mirrors with gold frames.

The conference rooms also have large fireplaces, and a collection of antique artwork on the walls. 

