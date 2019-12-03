﻿
12 Photos | Homes

Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's London home, Clarence House

The Prince of Wales also divides his time between Highgrove and Birkhall

Chloe Best
Clarence House exterior
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

The Prince of Wales is currently recovering at his Scottish residence, Birkhall, following his recent coronavirus diagnosis, but there's no doubt he'll be looking forward to returning to London once the government lockdown is over. When they are working in the capital, Prince Charles and Camilla are based at Clarence House, which has previously been home to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, and the Queen Mother, who lived there until her death in 2002.

Prince Charles carried out extensive renovation work before he moved into Clarence House, but has kept many of the rooms just as they were when his grandmother lived there. The royal residence also provides office space for Charles' staff, while the principal rooms of the house are used for receptions and hosting official visitors to the UK. Take a look through the gallery to see more of Charles and Camilla's official London base…

Clarence-House-Christmas-tree
2/12

Prince Charles and Camilla shared a look at their London residence when it had been decorated for Christmas, with the photo showing their huge Christmas tree taking pride of place at the bottom of the staircase in the hallway.

Clarence House hallway
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

A hallway in the residence has red carpets topped with antique rugs, with a wooden staircase leading up to the first floor from the back of the room. A dazzling chandelier hangs from the ceiling at the centre of the hallway, while there are numerous pieces of historic artwork from the Royal Collection on display.

10-Clarence-House-gardens
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

The Clarence House Gardens often play host to receptions and special events, and are filled with beautiful trees and plants, bringing a touch of greenery to central London.

Clarence House morning room
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

The Duchess of Cornwall is seen here hosting Chris Evans in the Morning Room at Clarence House. As well as having historic artwork on display, the couple also have several personal photos on a table, including a wedding photo and old snap of Prince Charles with Prince Harry when he was younger.

Clarence House Morning Room
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

The Morning Room also has a portrait of the Queen Mother over the door, alongside a 17th-century clock and a duck egg blue and gold chair.

Clarence House morning room
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall often host official visitors in the Morning Room, which has a traditional fireplace and seating area, with lots of china plates and ornaments on display in a cabinet.

clarence-house
Photo: © PA
8/12

The lavishly decorated room still contains several of Prince Charles' grandmother, the Queen Mother's personal items, such as her collection of Royal Anchor Chelsea porcelain, paintings and portraits. 

6-Clarence-House-garden-room
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

A corner of the Garden Room has a Leandro Bassano painting of Noah's Ark on the wall, and a bust of the Queen Mother sat on a French writing desk.

7-Clarence-House-sitting-room
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

The Duchess of Cornwall hosted Clare Balding at a reception in 2010 when she had a broken leg, with the pair sat side-by-side in a room with their wedding photo and a shot of a young Prince Harry on a gold table next to the window.

8-Clarence-House-Drawing-Room
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

Another room, where the couple hosted the Chinese President and First Lady in 2015, has a red and gold colour scheme, with a patterned sofa, huge artwork hanging on each wall, and a piano topped with personal photos.

9-Clarence-House-dining-room
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

This dining room was set up for guests at a Christmas lunch at Clarence House. The spacious and traditional room has yellow walls with gold accents, an ornate light fitting, and decorative vases standing in the corners.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

