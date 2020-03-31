While royals including the Queen and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are continuing to work from home during the coronavirus lockdown, there's no doubt they'll have more free time on their hands now that their royal engagements and tours have been postponed. We imagine that means spending more time relaxing in their living rooms just like the rest of us – and what stunning surroundings they have to enjoy! From the British royals to Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, take a look inside the most beautiful royal living rooms around the world…
The Queen's living room at Buckingham Palace
The White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace is one of the most intimate State Rooms that is regularly used for audiences and small gatherings. As the name suggests, the room has a white colour scheme, with opulent gold accents via mirrors, artwork and furnishings. Better still, there is a secret entrance the Queen uses to enter that is concealed as a mirror and cabinet.