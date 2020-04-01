﻿
The beautiful properties Kate Middleton has called home: from Anmer Hall to Kensington Palace

See where the Duchess of Cambridge has lived prior to Kensington Palace

Kate Middleton Marlborough College
The Duchess of Cambridge currently divides her time between her homes at Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall, but she lived in a number of other beautiful properties prior to becoming a royal. From the student accommodation Kate lived in while she was studying at St Andrew's University – where she first met Prince William – to the picturesque farmhouse the couple rented during their time in Anglesey, see where the mum-of-three has called home in the UK…

Marlborough College:

Both Kate and her younger siblings Pippa and James Middleton attended Marlborough College, a co-ed boarding school in Wiltshire, as teenagers. It currently costs over £36,000 a year to board at the school, where there are six girls' houses and six boys' houses, along with a further five mixed houses.

kate middleton st andrews university
University of St. Andrews:

In September 2001, Kate enrolled at the University of St. Andrews following a gap year in Italy. Kate spent her first year living in St. Salvator's Hall, often referred to by students as "Sallies", which was split into male and female quarters. It was here that Kate met Prince William, and the pair eventually went on to live together with mutual friends at an off-campus apartment in the middle of town.

kate middleton william Anglesey farmhouse
Anglesey:

Prince William and Kate moved to Anglesey in 2011, while he served there as an RAF Valley search and rescue pilot. The newlyweds rented this four-bedroom farmhouse on Bodorgan Home Farm, which offered them access to a private beach and had beautiful views of Newborough Forest.

kate middleton bucklebury home
Bucklebury Manor:

The Middletons bought this stunning family home in 2012. It sits on an 18 acre estate and has seven bedrooms, a tennis court and swimming pool, and served as the location for Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding reception in May 2017. William and Kate also stayed here for several months following the birth of Prince George in 2013, and even shared their first official family portrait from the garden of the sprawling estate.

kate middleton william Anmer Hall
Anmer Hall:

The Queen gifted Prince William and Kate the beautiful Anmer Hall, located on the Sandringham Estate, in 2013. The couple renovated the property before moving in with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2015.

kate middleton william kensington palace
Kensington Palace:

Prince William and Kate now live in London full-time, and have settled in at Apartment 1A with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The 20-room residence has plenty of space for the growing family to enjoy, and is close to Nottingham Cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now living together.

